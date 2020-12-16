FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Hyundai Palisade SUV received a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award today from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This designation now means Hyundai has most combined TSP+ and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP)-rated vehicles in the automotive industry. Hyundai has 11 award-winning vehicles. Hyundai tied for top industry honors in Aug. and Feb. 2020 and was the leader in 2018.

Hyundai Has the Most Combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards

"The IIHS continues to set a very high bar for Top Safety Pick awards," said Brian Latouf Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Performing well in these tests helps keep our customers and their families safe."

The Hyundai Palisade achieved its TSP+ rating by standardizing LED headlamps on all 2021 trim levels. All Hyundai SUV models still have TSP or TPS+ honors. When there is a model year change that improves the award from TSP to TSP+ then IIHS counts the models as two separate award winners.

Hyundai's TOP SAFETY PICK+/TOP SAFETY PICK award winning SUVs are:

1. Hyundai Venue SUV - TSP with specific headlights2. Hyundai Kona SUV - TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights3. Hyundai Tucson SUV - TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights4. Hyundai Santa Fe SUV - TSP with specific headlights5. Hyundai Nexo SUV - TSP+6. Hyundai Palisade SUV - TSP+7. Hyundai Palisade SUV (2020 Model Year) - TSP with specific headlights

Hyundai's TOP SAFETY PICK winning cars are:

8. Hyundai Elantra - TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights9. Hyundai Elantra GT - TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights10. Hyundai Veloster - TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights11. Hyundai Sonata - TSP with specific headlights

Hyundai Motor AmericaAt Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

