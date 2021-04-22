Hyundai Expands NEXO Fuel Cell SUV Availability In San Diego County At Hyundai Escondido

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As California continues to lead the nation in clean air initiatives, Hyundai fuels the advancement of sustainable mobility and zero emissions solutions with its NEXO fuel cell SUV, now available at Hyundai Escondido in San Diego County. Hyundai Escondido is the first NEXO dealer in San Diego County and the fifth in California, with two dedicated dealerships in Northern California and three in Southern California. NEXO can be leased for $379 for 36 months, including complimentary hydrogen fuel for three years (up to $15,000), and free maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles.

"With quick, five-minute refueling times, impressive driving range of 380 miles and zero harmful emissions, Hyundai NEXO represents the future of sustainable driving solutions, and we're excited that Hyundai Escondido now offers the NEXO to our customers in San Diego County," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.

NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai's growing eco-vehicle portfolio. Based on a dedicated vehicle platform, NEXO is the cleanest, longest-range (380 mile) zero-emissions mid-size SUV on the road. NEXO refueling is as short as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle similar to a comparable gasoline-powered SUV in terms of both range and refueling speed.

Hyundai is a pioneer in proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology and continues to spearhead the advancement and research of fuel cell systems to reach a global hydrogen society spanning beyond mere transportation. In 2020, Hyundai announced the expansion of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to support the DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program which addresses the technical barriers and works to accelerate the progress of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across a range of applications and sectors.

