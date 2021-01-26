Hyundai Chief Legal Officer Jerry Flannery To Retire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. Gerald (Jerry) Flannery, executive vice president and chief legal officer at Hyundai Motor America, will retire on March 1, following 34 successful years at the company. Flannery's distinguished career has been an integral part of Hyundai's U.S. business success story and continued evolution.

"Since nearly the start of Hyundai selling vehicles in the U.S., Jerry has been a trusted counselor and passionate advocate of the brand and our customers," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Jerry's contributions to Hyundai are endless. We wouldn't be the company we are today without his vision, leadership and integrity. We wish him all the best in retirement."

Flannery joined Hyundai in 1987 as senior corporate counsel just two years after Hyundai established operations in the U.S. Flannery also served as the vice president, general counsel and was elevated to chief legal officer in 2003. He is widely recognized as an authority on automotive product liability, regulatory and safety matters and established Hyundai's U.S. safety office in 2016. Flannery also stepped in as interim president and CEO through most of 2017. Prior to joining Hyundai, Flannery was a senior attorney in the office of the general counsel at Ford Motor Company.

"It's been the honor of my career to help Hyundai build and grow its U.S. business," said Flannery. "The Hyundai story has been one of impressive transformation and I'm enormously proud of everything we accomplished together. And I'm confident that the best is yet to come for the Hyundai organization."

Flannery proudly serves as a member of the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Foundation Board of Directors and was a founding member of the Hyundai Cancer Initiative at CHOC.

Hyundai will immediately commence a search to fill this critical leadership position.

