Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Participate In Bank Of America 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) - Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A Report announced today that its management will participate in the Bank of America 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The presentation is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be webcast live with viewer-controlled slides. The webcast may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website, hyster-yale.com, at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster ® and Yale ® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni ®, Auramo ® and Meyer ® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at hyster-yale.com.

