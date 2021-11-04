HyreCar To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 And Provide Corporate Update

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today announces that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 immediately following the close of market.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161906/ef9aea27cc. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BrkXHyQ6. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months, and can be accessed through the above links.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) - Get HyreCar, Inc. Report is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM's that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.

