HyreCar Inc. To Present At The H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 15, 2020

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) - Get Report, the carsharing marketplace for rideshare and delivery, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually from September 14-16, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar's website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) - Get Report is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery in all 50 states and the District of Columbia via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM's, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.

