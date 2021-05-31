Hyperlink InfoSystem Has Developed An Innovative Solution For Zydus Cadila To Safeguard Patients Against Fake Medicines

PARIS, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of advanced technology and improved healthcare, there is always a solution to meet an unresolved issue, one of them being fake medication.

PARIS, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of advanced technology and improved healthcare, there is always a solution to meet an unresolved issue, one of them being fake medication. The number of counterfeit medicines and injections is rising. To address this issue, one of the top app developers in India Hyperlink InfoSystem has developed a mobile app for Zydus Cadila which is named as Zydus Verify. Zydus Cadila is an India-based well-renowned pharmaceutical company that has launched a remarkable solution to address the current issue of helping patients consume genuine medicines.

Zydus Cadila collaborated with Hyperlink InfoSystem to solve this issue with its advanced IT solutions. This top-notch IT company has implemented a unique scratch code printed on the medicine packaging surface. Scanning this scratch code enables the patients to authenticate if their medicine or injection is genuine or fake. All that needs to be done is scratch the code and scan it to verify the medicine.

The founder and CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, Harnil Oza says, "When you combine Healthcare, Pharma with IT, Technology you create magic. Awareness of all kinds is necessary, especially in this Gen Z era, people demand a high level of technology to meet their requirements. Our client has appreciated this incredibly unique idea to resolve the issue of today's health sector. Zydus is the first company in the world to make something like this. Moreover, it should not be overlooked that counterfeit medicines can be detrimental to one's health and it can be life-threatening too. However, we are glad that with our robust mobile app, the situation will be quite controlled in the near future. This solution will also save lots of human lives," he added.

How does the Zydus Verify app work?

A unique scratch code is printed over each medicine package.

The code needs to be scratched and scanned by the customer.

Once the app is downloaded, they need to enter that unique code in the Zydus Verify app (after downloading it from App Store or Play Store).

or Play Store). The app then shows a pop-up if or not the medicine is genuine or fake.

Check Zydus Verify Website here: https://zydusverify.com/

App Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Zydus :- Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies, including small molecule drugs, biologic therapeutics and vaccines. The group employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:- Hyperlink InfoSystem is an IT company headquartered in Ahmedabad. It focuses on mainly App development, software development, IOT development AI and data science Hyperlink infosystem has clients all over the world, and more than 450 + employees. Harnil Oza, CEO and founder of Hyperlink infosystem is a firm believer of innovation. Innovating Technologies combining the modern world Vs. traditional world which can help in making life easier which is what Hyperlink infosystem is focused on.

