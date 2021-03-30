Hyperice Partners With Robin Arzón To Inspire Women Worldwide To Move Better

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice , the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced that Robin Arzón, Head Instructor and VP of Fitness Programming at Peloton, New York Times best selling author of Shut Up and Run, and ultramarathon runner, has partnered with the company to inspire women worldwide to Move Better.

Earlier this year, Hyperice launched a global campaign with its unmatched roster to showcase the untold challenges and stories female athletes face in their pursuit of excellence. Now, with Robin joining Hyperice as a Global Ambassador, she will help to amplify the importance of using Hyperice devices for optimal recovery and wellness worldwide. In this role she will develop motivational and relatable content to her global community, new and expecting mothers, and everyone at any step of their wellness journey.

"I'm a long time Hyperice user and their recovery tools and technologies have played a key role as an athlete, trainer and now as a new mother," said Robin Arzón. "I'm honored to join the Hyperice team and together we'll focus on educating new global audiences to the benefits of their cutting edge technologies while empowering more women to move better!"

"Robin shares the same values and drive that unifies our athletes. She's forward-thinking, a risk taker and will help us cultivate and diversify the global Hyperice community," said Jim Heuther, CEO of Hyperice. "Robin's leadership in the connected fitness space will play a key role to drive continued attention to recovery tools and technologies, alongside our mission to help the world move better."

As a new mother, Robin is uniquely positioned to shed light on postpartum challenges, both physical and mental, through her own journey and return to life, work and exercise. Robin will work with Hyperice to create new content with the global Hyperice community, and will play a key role in driving national retail awareness for the brand later this year.

About HypericeHyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

