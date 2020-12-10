Hyperice Named Official Recovery Technology Partner For University Of Kentucky Men's Basketball

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced a multi-year partnership with the University of Kentucky (UK) men's basketball program. Recognized as the winningest team in NCAA Division 1 men's basketball, including eight National Championships and 17 Final Fours, the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team is one of the greatest collegiate basketball programs in history. This partnership demonstrates Kentucky's commitment to optimizing player performance and program excellence through Hyperice's innovative technology solutions, and follows the National Basketball Association (NBA) who named Hyperice their Official Recovery Technology Partner ahead of their July 2020 season restart.

"The University of Kentucky men's basketball program has always done a great job of emphasizing their players' recovery and wellness, and have taken a very forward-thinking approach to caring for their student athletes over the years," said Dan Canina, Director of Global Performance of Hyperice. "We at Hyperice, are extremely proud to be a part of that standard of care implemented by the program's athletic training staff and coaches, and are excited to see the evolution of this groundbreaking partnership. Through collaboration and innovation we will find the most effective ways to enhance athletic recovery, improve mobility, and allow the student athletes to perform at their peak."

Tipping off at Rupp Arena, players will have sideline access to Hyperice's award-winning Hypervolt Bluetooth massage device. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball is also the first team to install the Hypervolt Hyperbox. Originally designed for the 2020 NBA season, the Hyperbox was engineered for players to easily use the Hypervolt while they recover on the bench. The device will be located on the side of each UK players' seat at home and away games. Kentucky's coaching and athletic training staff will also integrate Hyperice's next-generation product and technologies for players' away travel kits and daily maintenance.

The UK basketball partnership further extends Hyperice's mission to deliver world-class recovery technology solutions for every player. In 2020, Hyperice officially has partnered with pro sports leagues including the NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC and PGA Tour, as well as pro sports teams including Tottenham Hotspur and the New Zealand All Blacks to optimize player performance. Now, with University of Kentucky basketball, Hyperice is setting a trend to deliver innovative technology solutions for future generations of athletes.

"We are excited to partner with Hyperice and have them as the official recovery technology for Kentucky basketball. When it comes to recovery for athletes and the physically active population, Hyperice is the leader," said Geoff Staton, Kentucky Men's Basketball Head Athletics Trainer. "They have all the tools for individuals to create healthy routines for their bodies to recover and stay primed for activity. With this partnership, our players will have NBA-like access to an abundance of products that will help them maximize performance and increase their rate of recovery during the game, on the road and at home."

The Hyperice Hypervolt and Hyperbox will make its UK debut in Rupp Arena on December 12th when the Wildcats host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

About HYPERICEHyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

