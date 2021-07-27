Hyloris To Report 2021 Half-Year Results On 4 August 2021

Liège, Belgium - 27 July 2021 - Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL ), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, 4 August 2021 at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am EST) to present its half-year 2021 financial results and to provide a business update. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.

The webcast may be accessed on the Events page of the company's website or by clicking here. To participate in the Q&A session of the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers, ten minutes prior to the start of the live webcast:

Belgium +32 2 79 338 47France +33 1 70 700 781Netherlands + 31 20 795 6614United Kingdom +44 2071 928 338United States +1 646 741 3167

Confirmation code 2687826

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the events page of the Hyloris website.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimising existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 13 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Two products are currently commercialised with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company's development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA's 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Hyloris Pharmaceuticals :

Marieke VermeerschVP Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsM: +32 (0)479 490 603marieke.vermeersch@hyloris.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking statementsHyloris means "high yield, lower risk", which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

