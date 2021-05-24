Hyliion® Announces Participation In Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following institutional investor conferences: Wolfe Research...

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following institutional investor conferences:

Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 27 at 1:35pm EDT/12:35pm CDT

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Hotter 'n Hell Conference on Thursday, June 10 at 2:15pm EDT/1:15pm CDT

A registration link for the live webcast and replay of Hyliion's Wolfe Conference presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion's website at investors.hyliion.com. The Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Conference presentation will not be webcast live.

