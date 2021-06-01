Hyland's Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Platform Named In Now Tech Report For Customer Experience

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider now a part of leading content services provider Hyland, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's "Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021" research report. The latest report features an overview of 36 digital asset management (DAM) vendors to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from each company, and select one based on their organization's needs.

"We believe our inclusion in Forrester's latest Now Tech report on DAM for Customer Experience reflects our commitment to making it easier for brands to deliver an engaging customer experience while effectively managing all of their digital assets at incredible scale," said Chad Malley, global director, digital asset management practice at Hyland. "DAM has never been more important than it is today, with global brands recognizing the need to provide more personalized customer experiences through images, videos and other rich media assets that can only be delivered when DAM becomes the center of the digital content supply chain."

Forrester based its analysis of the DAM market on two factors: market presence and functionality. Nuxeo's primary functionality segments noted in the report were Enterprise and Media & Production. Forrester states organizations have increasingly turned to DAM to support their broader digital experience agendas and when doing so, they can:

Reduce content creation costs

Increase operational efficiency

Improve rights management and compliance

As many of Nuxeo's customers deploy enterprise-wide DAM applications with complex requirements, Nuxeo also offers an AI service - Nuxeo Insight - that enables DAM users to quickly generate intelligent predictions based on information the organization already possesses. This allows enterprises to leverage the Nuxeo Platform with Nuxeo Insight to classify, predict, and enrich rich media, documents and other content - at scale - to improve search results, reduce rework, reuse assets globally and automate workflows.

Forrester's report comes as DAM gains broader adoption in more organizations, requiring leading vendors to provide improved support for usability, work-in-progress assets and enterprise integrations. To access a full copy of the report, visit Nuxeo.com.

About HylandHyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About NuxeoNuxeo, which was acquired by Hyland in April, offers a cloud-native, low-code content services platform that includes DAM functionality.

Media contact: Joel Hammond+1 216.213.2126 joel.hammond@hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hylands-nuxeo-digital-asset-management-platform-named-in-now-tech-report-for-customer-experience-301303161.html

SOURCE Hyland