Hyland's Natalie Smolenski Authors New Report For Organisation For Economic Co-operation And Development On Blockchain In Higher Education

Head of Business Development for Hyland Credentials and longtime blockchain expert also will present to global audience on Thursday

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Smolenski, Head of Business Development for Hyland Credentials and an accomplished expert, author and speaker on blockchain technology, has published a new report for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a global institution that spans 37 member countries and represents 80% of world trade and investment.

The report - "Blockchain for Education: A New Credentialing Ecosystem" - details the important role blockchain can play in education record verification and the significant global momentum to use blockchain technology to issue, share and verify educational experiences and qualifications. These include degrees, academic records, and other types of credentials.

"Blockchain can be used to anchor portable, interoperable, user-controlled digital credentials that empower lifelong learners to transfer their competencies and skills anywhere in the world they choose to live and study," Smolenski said. "Educational institutions are in the exciting and unprecedented position of serving as a global vanguard for new technology adoption - the first non-currency use cases for a next-generation social currency of trust."

The report launches today as part of OECD's international virtual conference, "Digital Education For a Strong Recovery: A Forward Look," at which Smolenski will participate in a panel discussion titled "Blockchain and the New Credential Ecosystem." She'll be joined on Thursday, June 10 from 4-5PM ET by Adam Lemmon from Canada-based Blockchain consultancy Convergence.Tech and Anthony Camilleri from Spanish consultancy Everis. Register here.

About Hyland Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve.

