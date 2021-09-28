Hyland Releases Latest Content Services Offerings And Enhancements

Product enhancements and new functionality reflect Hyland's commitment to delivering innovative user experiences, integrations and solutions across its product portfolio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, launched its latest product enhancements and new solutions to support organizations' digital evolutions and the need for increased productivity in current work-from-anywhere business operations. The latest platform updates and solutions deliver the most modern technology to drive innovation, increase efficiency and deliver greater agility to meet changing business imperatives.

"Hyland is focused on empowering organizations with the most flexible, extensible and configurable cloud-based content services platform on the planet and remains dedicated to developing increasingly innovative technology offerings," said John Phelan, EVP and chief product officer at Hyland. "Organizations that invest in modern, adaptive content services platforms — that are continuously updated and deployed on the most secure infrastructure — gain new levels of business resiliency and enhanced productivity. They future-proof operations and combat new challenges happening in the world around them."

New functionality and solutions across the Hyland platform include:

Enhanced productivity within the Salesforce integrations for OnBase and Alfresco, improving internal and external collaboration with deeper integrations and enabling users to access all related content from within Salesforce

Increased efficiency for the ever-growing remote workforces with the new OnBase integration for Adobe Sign

Expanded cloud offerings across Alfresco, Perceptive Content, Hyland Experience Capture and more

New intelligent automation capabilities within Nuxeo Insights — bringing the power of AI, trained on business-specific machine learning models

Newly developed Hyland Epic Hyperdrive integration delivering the ability to view, scan and sign deficiencies for unstructured content within Epic workflows to enhance efficiency and better inform decision making for improved outcomes

Advanced intelligent automation functionality within the Intelligent MedRecords Validated solution to automatically classify patient documents and send them to HIM experts using machine learning

Hyland's commitment to continued innovation and product enhancements ensures organizations have the most updated, secure platform to support their digitization strategies. These updates also continue to push Hyland toward its mission of being the leading open-source, cloud-based content services vendor within the industry.

