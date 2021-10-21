Hyland Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Content Services Platforms

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms*, marking the 12 th consecutive year Gartner has recognized Hyland as a Leader within the evolved content services report.

"We believe Hyland's positioning again in this year's Leader quadrant reflects our success in helping organizations modernize with end-to-end content services solutions," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. "This allows customers to achieve a complete view of their content while reducing the cost of doing business and enhancing employee experience. We see this as another indicator that our strategic investments and continuous innovation in R&D are fueling digital transformation for our customers."

Hyland's investments in innovation are bringing to market the Hyland Experience Platform, which will deliver feature-rich and rapidly deployable cloud-based content services. The company's many unique capabilities within content services, including open source platforms, enablement of low-code application development and repository scalability and federation, are positioning Hyland as the go-to provider for enterprises whose goal is to bring its content management under a single provider.

"Hyland is well positioned for the future and to support our 16,000 customers no matter where they are in their digital transformation journey," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "According to Gartner, 30% of enterprises will consolidate their traditional enterprise content management provider in favor of a content services platform that works across content silos.** Today, and with the development of Hyland Experience Platform, we're excited to further assist our customers and the market along their digital transformation journey."

*Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, October 18, 2021

**Gartner Inc., Content Services Strategy: An Enterprise View of Content-Centric Markets and Applications, Tim Nelms, April 28, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About HylandHyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact: Joel Hammond +1 216.213-2126 Joel.Hammond@Hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-named-a-leader-in-the-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-content-services-platforms-301406041.html

SOURCE Hyland