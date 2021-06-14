Hyland Named A Leader In Content Platforms Evaluation

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021 report, recognized for its cloud and innovation strategy and industry focus.

Forrester's content platform evaluation assesses vendors against 25 different criteria including product offering, strategy and market presence. Supported by the modern, cloud-first capabilities within the Alfresco Digital Business Platform, Hyland received the highest possible scores within the following evaluation criteria:

Product vision - defined as demonstrating a superior product vision and a platform evolution that encompasses intelligent content services, cloud architecture and a focus on extendibility that supports flexible working models, improves customer and employee experiences, and protects digital assets.

- defined as demonstrating a superior product vision and a platform evolution that encompasses intelligent content services, cloud architecture and a focus on extendibility that supports flexible working models, improves customer and employee experiences, and protects digital assets. Market approach - defined as having a mature vertical strategy and investment in subject matter expertise, certifications, modules and packaged solutions supports enterprises within its target industries. Invests in thought leadership to differentiates itself from competitors, making an impactful influence on the direction of the broader content services industry.

- defined as having a mature vertical strategy and investment in subject matter expertise, certifications, modules and packaged solutions supports enterprises within its target industries. Invests in thought leadership to differentiates itself from competitors, making an impactful influence on the direction of the broader content services industry. Content migration - defined as providing superior capabilities relative to other providers with migration tools built on a broad set of connectors for content sources, while supporting cloud-to-cloud migrations and scanning files for duplicates, PII and other sensitive data.

- defined as providing superior capabilities relative to other providers with migration tools built on a broad set of connectors for content sources, while supporting cloud-to-cloud migrations and scanning files for duplicates, PII and other sensitive data. Packaged applications - defined as delivering a comprehensive set of vendor-supported packaged applications for common vertical and horizontal use cases that can be used as standalone apps or deployed on top of the content platform as value-added modules.

- defined as delivering a comprehensive set of vendor-supported packaged applications for common vertical and horizontal use cases that can be used as standalone apps or deployed on top of the content platform as value-added modules. App design and development tools - defined as providing enhanced tools for testing, import and export. Reference customers rated these capabilities highly.

- defined as providing enhanced tools for testing, import and export. Reference customers rated these capabilities highly. Supporting products and services -Reference customers validated their satisfaction with the services and solutions, range of supporting products and services are superior compared to other evaluated vendors.

Additionally, Nuxeo, now part of Hyland, was recognized as a Strong Performer within the report. Nuxeo was noted for excelling in large-scale migrations and strength in support for designers and developers with it no/low-code options.

Building on the value of Hyland's acquisition of Alfresco in late 2020, Nuxeo's cloud success and expertise perfectly align with Hyland's cloud-first vision, to offer modern platforms that solve the content and process challenges organizations face today and into the future.

"We believe the Forrester report validates our deliberate acquisition and product innovation strategy that focuses on delivering flexible, developer-friendly content services and intelligent automation solutions. With the new additions to the Hyland content services platform — including the Alfresco Digital Business Platform and the Nuxeo Platform — we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive content services and industry solutions for our customers," said John Phelan, chief product officer at Hyland. "Receiving the highest possible score in the product vision criteria reflects our promise to our customers, providing a modern, cloud-first set of solutions that will propel the next generation of content services. Our product portfolio continues to grow, adding solutions and capabilities that strengthen our ability to help enterprises across industries and around the globe digitize and automate processes with rich collaborative, transactional and governance capabilities that no other current provider can deliver."

For more information about Hyland's leading content services platforms and innovative product roadmap, visit Hyland.com.

About HylandHyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve.

Media contact: Megan Larsen +1 440.788.4988 Megan.Larsen@Hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-named-a-leader-in-content-platforms-evaluation-301311701.html

SOURCE Hyland