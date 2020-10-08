Hyland Appoints Technology Executives To Drive Technology Innovation: Sam Babic, Chief Innovation Officer And Derek Walker, Senior Vice President Of Engineering

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, promoted two technology leaders Sam Babic, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer and Derek Walker, Senior Vice President of Engineering. The new roles were announced by Hyland's Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, John Phelan, during his keynote address at CommunityLIVE, Hyland's annual user conference.

Throughout his career at Hyland, Babic has focused on implementing the most modern and innovative development strategies to remain in lock step with customers' transformation journeys. As Hyland's Chief Innovation Officer, Babic will implement enterprise innovation strategies that promote growth and accelerate modernization in alignment with Hyland's business goals.

"I've always been interested in the impact emerging technologies can make on our business and personal lives. In this new role, it's my responsibility to recognize and capitalize on continued technology innovations as they become available, to ensure they are part of Hyland's future," Babic said. "I'm looking forward to guiding Hyland's innovation initiatives, from incubation to product design and implementation, and developing the next generation of solution prototypes to accelerate our delivery of digital transformation solutions."

Walker joined Hyland in April 2018 through Hyland's acquisition of OneContent. In his 25-year career, Walker has built vast experiences in product development, technology innovation and strategic planning. As the Senior Vice President of Engineering, Walker will help evolve Hyland's technology vision, strategies and plans to support the continued growth of its content services platform.

"I've gained a breadth of experiences during my career and am ready to lead Hyland's Engineering department to ensure the consistency of platform quality, security and availability," Walker said. "Using proven development methodologies, I will align projects with business priorities to provide solutions that meet and exceed our customers' needs."

"I have had the pleasure of working closely with both Sam and Derek and am certain their leadership will help us execute on our cloud-first strategic initiatives," Phelan said. "I congratulate them on their promotions and look forward to supporting their vision for the next generation of transformative solutions to combat disruptive business challenges."

For more information about how organizations are achieving digital transformation leveraging Hyland's leading content services platform, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact: Megan Larsen+1 440.788.4988 Megan.Larsen@Hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-appoints-technology-executives-to-drive-technology-innovation-sam-babic-chief-innovation-officer-and-derek-walker-senior-vice-president-of-engineering-301148925.html

SOURCE Hyland