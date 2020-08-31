Hyland Announces New Platform Enhancements

CLEVELAND, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, released OnBase Foundation Enhancement Pack 4 (EP4) and Content Composer Foundation EP2, delivering on its ongoing strategy to provide the most modern, feature-rich and secure content services platform. The latest set of releases improve user experience, empower mobile and remote workforces and help customers unlock additional value from the platform.

"Driven largely by input from customers, these releases build on our commitment to enhancing the user experience and helping organizations further their digital transformation journeys by supporting current business needs for increased agility and remote work," said John Phelan, Hyland's chief product officer. "The latest enhancements expand our intelligent data capture capabilities, streamline customer communications management and strengthen solution configurability."

Notable OnBase Foundation EP4 enhancements include:

Improved user experience: Hyland's enhancements across its OnBase platform extend the ability to interact with documents, make annotations and view notes. New configuration capabilities enable administrators to more easily build, configure and adapt solutions. Updates to the agenda management suite support the increased importance of virtual meetings with secure authentication and new external comment functionality. New languages were added within several product features to better serve Hyland's global customers.

Hyland's enhancements across its OnBase platform extend the ability to interact with documents, make annotations and view notes. New configuration capabilities enable administrators to more easily build, configure and adapt solutions. Updates to the agenda management suite support the increased importance of virtual meetings with secure authentication and new external comment functionality. New languages were added within several product features to better serve Hyland's global customers. Updated mobile capabilities: Hyland's next-generation OnBase Mobile offering empowers remote and traveling workforces with support for both Android and iOS. The modernized mobile experience provides improved access to customers and equips organizations to effectively scale mobile access across a workforce.

Hyland's next-generation OnBase Mobile offering empowers remote and traveling workforces with support for both Android and iOS. The modernized mobile experience provides improved access to customers and equips organizations to effectively scale mobile access across a workforce. Improved upgrade process: Hyland continues to transform the upgrade process to provide the most efficient and automated experiences. A new utility in OnBase Foundation EP4 allows customers to upgrade their OnBase database in seconds.

Hyland continues to transform the upgrade process to provide the most efficient and automated experiences. A new utility in OnBase Foundation EP4 allows customers to upgrade their OnBase database in seconds. Enhanced APIs:Furthering Hyland's commitment to an open architecture, enhancements to document management APIs make it easier to integrate solutions with core and extended applications.

Upgrades to Content Composer Foundation EP2 include:

Single-sign-on (SSO) for both cloud and on-premises deployments allows a more streamlined user experience as well as a tighter integration with Hyland and other third-party solutions.

For more information about Hyland's product modernization strategy and new product releases, visit Hyland.com.

