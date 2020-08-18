Hydromer As The Exclusive Coatings Partner For N8 Announces The CeraShield Coating Has Demonstrated The Ability To Inhibit And Reduce The Growth Of COVID-19 Virus On Tube Surfaces

Concord, NC, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer Incorporated (OTC:HYDI) or "the Company" announced today, as the exclusive coatings supplier and manufacturing partner for N8 Medical's CeraShield™ coated endotracheal tubes, that...

Concord, NC, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer Incorporated (OTC:HYDI) or "the Company" announced today, as the exclusive coatings supplier and manufacturing partner for N8 Medical's CeraShield™ coated endotracheal tubes, that the CeraShield™ coating has in recent testing demonstrated the ability to inhibit and reduce the growth of COVID-19 virus on tube surfaces. The testing showed statistically significant reduction in the growth of COVID-19 virus on the tube surface in 60 minutes. Ordinary uncoated endotracheal tubes either allowed increased virus growth or had no inhibitory effect. A clinical study is being planned by N8 Medical's team.

Ronald Bracken, President and Chief Operating Officer of N8 Medical, said, "Recent COVID-19 research has shown that the virus is able to adhere to plastic surfaces for days and is also able to be aerosolized and inhaled by people in close proximity, including doctors and nurses." He also added, "COVID-19 patients who become mechanically ventilated will require use of one of plastic endotracheal tubes to connect to the mechanical ventilator, so reducing virus growth on them could provide a meaningful benefit."

"Hydromer is very proud to be aligned with N8 Medical and views this new data as promising and highly relevant, given the global pandemic," said Peter M. von Dyck, Chief Executive Officer of Hydromer.

CAUTION: In United States, the CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube has not been granted marketing approval. These statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada or FDA.

About Hydromer®

Hydromer® is a leading global surface modification and coatings solutions provider. As a trusted partner to companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients' products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients' needs.

