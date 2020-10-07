Hydro66 To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 8th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BODEN, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro66(OTCQB: HYHDF | CSE: SIX), based in Sweden, focused on green cloud infrastructure and sustainable data centers, today announced that David Rowe, Founder and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 8 th.

DATE: Thursday, October 8 th TIME: 16:30 ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3bLR2RF

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Build the world's greenest data center

Build the world's greenest cloud platform

Interconnect with all major public clouds

Locate in a stable geo-political EU jurisdiction

Access "unlimited" low-cost hydropower

About Hydro66

Most of us agree that the planet could do with a little help right now. Yet it seems fairly obvious that the data universe continues to grow and consume ever more resources. And of course we are all conscious of value for money.

The team at H66 are on a mission to create a new benchmark for sustainable and responsible cloud infrastructure. We chose Boden in Sweden to create a template for best practice, the greenest and the most power-efficient cloud infrastructure we could build. Boden is "probably the best" location for a green data center in the world. More than plenty hydropower, perfect climate for cooling all those hot servers, natural electricity grid redundancy and reliability and super-connected.

We hope you will join our ultra-green cloud infrastructure quest and help the planet breathe a little easier.

Born in Boden, CO2 not included. www.hydro66.com

