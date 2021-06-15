NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences, part of the world-leading Accor group, today announced the first Hyde hotel outside of the United States, Hyde Dubai Business Bay, in close proximity to the iconic Burj Khalifa directly fronting the Business Bay canal and promenade. The project is being developed in collaboration with owner, Emerald Palace Group, who have been successfully developing and constructing residential projects in Ukraine, UAE and Russia since 1996, including the newly announced Raffles the Palm Dubai. This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators, set to include Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences. This will be the fifth opening under the Hyde brand.

Hyde Hotels to Open its First International Property in Dubai. Hyde Dubai Business Bay to open in Q4 2021.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of sbe said, " We couldn't be happier to be working with Emerald Palace Group on bringing the Hyde brand to Dubai Business Bay and we want to thank Dr. Nver Mkhitaryan for the support in developing the property. This opening is a testament of our continued international growth, and in particular, after the incredible success of SLS Dubai, Hyde Dubai Business Bay will continue to bring additional lifestyle experiences to one of the most vibrant destinations in the world. We will be bringing some of our most well-known concepts to the property with Katsuya, Cleo, and Hudson Tavern."

"We are delighted to partner with Accor to establish the first Hyde hotel in the U.A.E.," said Dr. Mkhitaryan, Owner of EPG Group. "No expense is being spared in the construction and décor, and we are confident that our guests will appreciate the attention that's been paid to every last detail. This is an exciting project for our company and its development further expands and compliments EPG's portfolio of Hotels and Residences."

Hyde Hotel Dubai Business Bay, a five-star hotel, is set to open in Q4 2021. The 276-rooms, all with balconies, will be a mix of gracious standard rooms and luxurious suites with views of the Dubai Canal, the Dubai skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa - the tallest building in the world. The Hotel will feature three incredible culinary experiences from Accor including the Mediterranean concept, Cleo, contemporary Japanese from Katsuya, hand-crafted burgers from Hudson Tavernand The Perq,a coffee concept, as well as a lobby lounge, Hyde pool and lounge, five meeting rooms and a function hall, a spa, male/female salon, fitness center, a swimming pool and retail area. The hotel's public areas, guestrooms and Cleo will be designed by Ciarmoli Queda Studio. Katsuya, Hudson Tavern and Hyde pool and lounge to be designed by Tristan Plessis Studio.

Accor's introduction of the Hyde brand to Dubai follows the hospitality company's global expansion of its luxury and premium lifestyle portfolio as part of a recent acquisition of sbe's hotel brands. Additional openings include the recent debuts of SLS Dubai and SLS Cancun.

The property will be part of the ALL Accor Live Limitless, Accor's lifestyle loyalty program, allowing guests to earn and redeem points when staying at the hotel.

Hyde Dubai is situated in the Business Bay area which was created as "a city within a city" featuring an array of top tier dining options, trendy bars, spas, clubs and much more. The Dubai Water Canal is one of the longest waterfront promenades in Dubai spanning almost 12km. Business Bay is a top trendy residential and professional hub in Dubai, making it the ideal location for Hyde Dubai.

ABOUT HYDE HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES:When Hyde Lounge opened in 2005, it transformed the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles along with the concept of nightlife itself. Since that time, the brand has expanded to include Hyde Hotels and Residences, Beach Clubs, and Mixology Lounges, inviting its followers to enjoy a new kind of lifestyle at locations from Miami to Sydney. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences currently located in Miami and Hollywood, FL are intuitively dialed into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests, aspirations and tastes. This is a new kind of hospitality, grounded in the spirit of discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Learn more at HydeHotels.com.

ABOUT ALL - ACCOR LIVE LIMITLESSALL - Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion. ALL harness and enhance the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor's ecosystem. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its most engaged customers while enabling them to work live, and play, far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. Thanks to this rich value proposition, Accor is bringing its Augmented Hospitality strategy to life with new digital platforms, iconic partnerships (Credit Cards, Mobility, Airlines, Entertainment with AEG, IMG, Paris Saint-Germain) and global roll-out plan for all its guests and 68 million of loyalty members. ALL

