DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Diane Garrett, President & CEO, will be attending and presenting at two upcoming industry conferences in...

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Diane Garrett, President & CEO, will be attending and presenting at two upcoming industry conferences in September: the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek from September 8 th to 11 th, 2021; and the Denver Gold Forum Americas from September 12 th to 15 th, 2021.

The Hycroft corporate presentations will be webcast, at the dates and times listed below and will also be available on our website:

Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek

Date: September 9, 2021 Time: 11:00 am MT / 1:00 pm ET Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/preciousmetals3/hymc/ OR www.hycroftmining.com

Denver Gold Forum Americas 2021

Date: September 13, 2021 Time: 1:20 pm MT / 3:20 pm ET Webcast link: Please see our website www.hycroftmining.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-to-present-at-the-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek-and-denver-gold-forum-americas-conferences-301366665.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation