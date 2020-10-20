Hycroft Appoints Stanton Rideout As Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Stanton Rideout as the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective October 20, 2020.

Mr. Rideout is a seasoned financial executive and has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in the mining and manufacturing industries, including Romarco Minerals Inc. ("Romarco") and Phelps Dodge Corporation (" Phelps Dodge"). Mr. Rideout served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Romarco from 2010 to 2015 where he arranged the project debt financing for the Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina. Since Romarco was acquired by OceanaGold Corporation, he has been providing debt and equity consulting services for a number of mining companies in addition to being Chairman and consulting CEO of Carolina Gold Resources Inc. ("CGR"), a Canadian precious and base metals project-generator company. From January 2008 until May 2008, Mr. Rideout was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Swift Transportation Corporation ("Swift"), a large North American truckload carrier. Prior to Swift, Mr. Rideout held various senior finance and accounting positions over 25 years with Phelps Dodge, a publicly traded mining and manufacturing company. Those roles included Vice President and Treasurer, Vice President and Controller, and Investor Relations Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Phelps Dodge International Corporation. Mr. Rideout earned his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Evansville and his Bachelor of Science, Business/Finance, from Western Kentucky University. Mr. Rideout is a Certified Public Accountant.

Dr. Diane Garrett, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the board of directors, said "on behalf of Hycroft, I want to welcome Stan to the Company. He and I worked together at Romarco developing, permitting, financing and initiating construction at the Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina. I believe Stan's deep knowledge of, and experience and connections in, the mining industry, coupled with his strong finance and accounting acumen, position our Company well as it heads toward its future."

Effective upon Mr. Rideout's appointment as Executive Vice President & CFO, on October 20, 2020, Mr. Jeffrey Stieber will step down from his position as Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and will become Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, reporting to Mr. Rideout. Mr. Stieber will remain an executive officer of the Company.

"I want to sincerely thank Jeff for all his outstanding work as our Interim CFO. He is an important member of Hycroft and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we drive our company forward," said Dr. Garrett.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

