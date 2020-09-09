Hyatt Zilara And Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Event Planning Manager Named Rising Star

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announced today that Creasha-Dine Thompson, Event Planning Manager at Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall has been awarded the 2020 Caribbean Rising Star Award presented virtually by International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) during the 2020 Caribbean Hotel & Investment Summit (CHRIS) on September 8, 2020.

This is the tenth year ISHC and CHRIS have partnered to recognize young, leadership in the Caribbean and marks the second time that a Playa employee has received the Rising Star award. The award, which recognizes an emerging leader age 35 and under, currently living and working in the Caribbean, was presented in 2019 to Playa's Paola Gomez Lopez, Director of Sales for the Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

"This is the second year in a row a Playa associate has taken home this prestigious award and I am overjoyed for the world to learn about our phenomenal team members, explained Dayna Blank, Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Creasha-Dine is a true rising star and deserves this recognition for not only excelling in her day job but for her innate desire to make the world a better place exhibited through her ongoing studies, community service efforts and fundraising."

Thompson began her career at Playa Hotels & Resorts in 2015 as a Concierge at Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Thanks to her incredible drive and determination, in 2019 Thompson was promoted to Event Planning Manager, managing group sales and the planning and execution of group and wedding business for the dual-resort complex.

Thompson was nominated for the Rising Star Award by Omar Rivera, General Manager of Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall. "The drive and passion I see in Creasha-Dine remains unmatched in my 20 years within the hospitality industry and her positive approach serves as an inspiration to myself and her team members," stated Rivera. "Creasha-Dine 's laser focus, loyalty and passion has never wavered; a rarity within an industry where high turnover is the norm."

Thompson would like to use this opportunity to encourage others to never doubt themselves. "Always operate from a place of gratefulness and in whatever you do, ensure it is to the best of your abilities because once you do these three things, you can never go wrong," said Thompson.

For additional information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, visit www.playaresorts.com .

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

