Hyatt Plans To Utilize Mobile Health Passport, VeriFLY, For Meetings, Events And More

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report today announced plans to explore VeriFLY + Stay, a mobile health passport for the hospitality industry using the VeriFLY app that provides verification of COVID-19 credentials and travel guidelines. This mobile app can facilitate peace of mind for in-person gatherings by providing meeting attendees and colleagues with a seamless option to directly receive and present COVID-19 test results. Tens of thousands of travelers already have confidently and safely verified their COVID-19 health status with VeriFLY since January 1, 2021.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have believed that accessibility to testing and resources would play a critical role in the travel industry's recovery," Frank Lavey, senior vice president of Global Operations, Hyatt. "Collaborating with Daon, a leader in identity assurance, to test VeriFLY + Stay for colleagues and meeting attendees furthers our commitment to our guests' and colleagues' wellbeing and represents an important step in providing peace of mind to meeting attendees before, during and after an event."

As part of these exploration efforts, Hyatt will work closely with meeting planners to identify criteria for meeting attendees, which could include presenting a recent negative COVID-19 test. The criteria can then be communicated to attendees in the VeriFLY mobile app prior to arrival so they can fulfill their requirements and complete all necessary forms. Meeting attendees who satisfy a meeting's requirements will be able to use the app to display a green checkmark for entry into the meeting or event. Daon will not send any personal or individual information to Hyatt or a Hyatt hotel; Hyatt will only receive aggregated and anonymized data from Daon.

"Throughout the pandemic we have stayed close to our customers to understand what's most important to them and focus on solutions that meet their needs," said Steve Enselein, senior vice president of Events, Hyatt. "In listening to our customers, we know attendee safety and wellbeing remain top priorities for meeting planners, and we look forward to exploring VeriFLY + Stay with meeting planners to provide a new resource that assists with event execution."

As an extension of Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, this is one of Hyatt's latest initiatives to support guests throughout their entire travel journey as Hyatt maintains its focus on prioritizing safety and wellbeing for guests, colleagues and meeting attendees. Hyatt joins a growing number of travel companies, including American Airlines, utilizing this VeriFLY solution to inspire confidence to return to travel by helping travelers manage new requirements in their destination, complete health questionnaires and adhere to guidelines set forth by travel providers. VeriFLY is the world's first widely adopted digital health credential and has more than 300,000 active users in 55 countries across six continents.

To learn more about this solution, please visit: myverifly.com

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 975 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 69 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

About VeriFLY

VeriFLY is developed and managed by the biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions provider, Daon. VeriFLY offers travelers and event attendees a secure and simple way to confirm COVID-19 requirements. After creating a secure profile on the VeriFLY app, Daon verifies that the customer's data matches necessary requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. This simple message streamlines the documentation verification process either at airport check-in or when attending a meeting or event. The VeriFLY app is continually updated to meet the changing requirements of local governments and organizations.

