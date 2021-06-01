Hyatt CEO To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Travel And Leisure Conference

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt" or the "Company") (H) - Get Report announced today that Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. All interested persons may listen to a webcast which may be accessed through the Company's website at investors.hyatt.com under "Events". A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

