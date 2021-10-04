Hyatt Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Investor Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt" or the "Company") (NYSE: H) announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close, followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at...

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt" or the "Company") (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close, followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investors.hyatt.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.

Alternatively, participants may access the live call by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free Number: 833-238-7946International Toll Number: 647-689-4468Conference ID: 3360747

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT until Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. CT via the telephone details below:

U.S. Toll-Free Number: 800-585-8367International Toll Number: 416-621-4642Conference ID: 3360747

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt ® , Miraval ® , Grand Hyatt ® , Alila ® , Andaz ® , The Unbound Collection by Hyatt ® , Destination by Hyatt ™ , Hyatt Regency ® , Hyatt ® , Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Thompson Hotels ® , Hyatt Centric ® , Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt ™ , Hyatt House ® , Hyatt Place ® , tommie ™ , UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club ® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt ® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005919/en/