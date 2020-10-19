Hyatt Announces Plans For Andaz Lisbon

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Feuring Hotel Lissabon GmbH & Co. KG for the first Andaz hotel in Lisbon. Expected to open in 2024, Andaz Lisbon will offer guests an exciting new luxury lifestyle hotel in the Portuguese capital - named one of the world's best destinations in 2019 - and it will represent a key milestone in Hyatt's continued brand growth in Southern Europe. Andaz Lisbon is set to become the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Lisbon following the planned opening of Hyatt Regency Lisbon in 2022.

Located in the center of Lisbon's bustling Baixa district and situated along the main pedestrian road, Rua Augusta, the hotel will be comprised of five separate buildings, including the former offices of one of the major banks in Portugal, Banco Português de Investimento (BPI). This central building of the hotel will offer 169 guestrooms, with the surrounding four satellite buildings of the hotel offering guests various private suites to choose from. This unique layout will allow guests to fully embrace the locale and experience authentic regional elements of Lisbon that stimulate the senses.

With the exciting coastal city of Lisbon as the backdrop, the hotel will deliver a stay experience that encourages curious travelers to explore the historic center, magnificent plazas and the riverfront, as well as the vibrant neighborhoods of Bairro Alto and Chiado. Located near major shopping streets and restaurants offering Lisbon's world-famous cuisine, guests will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.

"As we continue to prioritize thoughtful growth in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, we look forward to introducing the Andaz brand to Lisbon and expanding our brand footprint in Portugal," said Nuno Galvão Pinto, regional vice president development Europe, Hyatt. "We are pleased to be collaborating with Feuring to expand the Andaz brand across Europe and meet a much desired demand for luxury lifestyle accommodations in Lisbon."

Andaz Lisbon will incorporate the rich culture and heritage of Lisbon through locally inspired architecture and design, led by the architects Andreas Mörschel and Pedro Reis as well as Bastir Interior Design. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails and local dishes at the hotel's rooftop restaurant, bar, and Andaz Lounge, and relax and rejuvenate at the spa and fitness center. The signature Andaz Studio spaces will offer stylish and vibrant settings for corporate and social events.

"Having previously worked with Hyatt to bring the Hyatt Centric brand to Milan and Venice, and the Hyatt Place brand to Frankfurt, it is wonderful to have the opportunity to introduce another Hyatt brand in a new destination," said Matthias Lowin, managing director of Feuring. "With its distinctive local culture and vibrant history, Lisbon is the ideal location for the Andaz brand and we know that travelers visiting Andaz Lisbon will have an unforgettable experience."

Andaz Lisbon will mark continued growth for the Andaz brand in Europe and is set to become the sixth Andaz property in the region. The hotel joins Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht and Andaz Prague, which is expected to open in 2022.

For more information about the Andaz brand, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/brands/andaz.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property's surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity while immersing them in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Twenty-two Andaz hotels are currently open: Andaz 5th Avenue and Andaz Wall Street in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, and Andaz Dubai The Palm. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

About Feuring

The FEURING Group was founded in 1959 with the aim of developing modern and contemporary hotels. To date, more than 450 projects and project developments have been managed for investors and hotel chains. This includes resorts and city hotels, mainly in Europe. The Mainz-based company is owner-managed in the second generation. Feuring's range of services extends from classic hotel and transaction advice to project development to operational and strategic hotel asset management. Feuring covers the entire value chain of the hotel industry and not only has a very wide range of specialist knowledge, but also numerous, long-standing connections in the hotel and real estate industry. Projects are processed individually and tailor-made with a focus on sustainable profitability.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt ® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

