HVAC Professionals Have Met By Crescent With New Trade-Specific Additions

SPARKS, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The HVAC service, maintenance and repair industry has evolved into one of the most diversely skilled trades, combining traditional heating and cooling work with air quality, plumbing and electrical expertise. And as the job description has expanded, so has the list of tools needed to do the job. HVAC pros are often forced to cobble their collection together to get the tools they need, resulting in a mash-up of inconsistent performance.

To make it easier, Crescent Tools is expanding its HVAC collection with a comprehensive assortment that carries the highest level of quality that Crescent is known for.

Highlighting the bolstered HVAC tool lineup are the Crescent Wiss Tradesman Snips (available soon at industrial supply distributors in traditional and offset models) designed specifically for professionals who are done with snips that don't stand up to everyday use. The new black oxide precision-cut blades fight corrosion better than standard blades for longer life in tough conditions.

"My biggest thing with snips is comfort," said Chad Landon, an HVAC manager at Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric in Greer, SC. "Doing a lot of cutting is tough. How they feel in your hand is crucial." Crescent Tradesman Snips feature ergonomic handles with cushion grips for the most comfortable experience despite heavy use.

Other new additions include tools for:

Electrical work, with the Crescent Heavy-Duty 7-in-1 Wire Stripper and Heavy-Duty Crimper

Pipe cutting, with the Crescent Metal Pipe Cutter and PVC Pipe Cutter

Duct cutting, with the Crescent Wiss Flex Duct Cutter, Crescent Duct Cutter and Jab Saw

Plumbing, with new Off-Set and XL models added to the Crescent Pipe Wrench lineup

These new additions complement an already extensive offering from Crescent that includes innovative measuring tools, pliers, adjustable wrenches, shears, power tool accessories, and even tool storage with the Crescent Tradesman Bags. For more information, visit crescenttool.com.

About Crescent ®Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent ® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss ® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin ® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson ® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter ® heavy-duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX ® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products, and Crescent APEX ® power tool accessories. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

