HVAC Linesets Market By Material Type, End-Use, Implementation And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

The global HVAC linesets market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021.

The global HVAC linesets market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021.

Urbanization and increase in residential construction, growing trends of smart homes, increasing demand for air conditioners, and significant growth in number of data centers and their power density are driving the market for HVAC linesets. However, local cooling solutions and rising environmental concerns are expected to restrain this market. Rising global temperatures and heat islands and growing income to propel the demand for HVAC systems are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Major challenges faced by players in this market are passive cooling and free cooling solutions and adoption to new refrigerants.

In terms of value, the carbon segment is projected to account for the largest share of the HVAC lineset market, by material type, during the forecast period.

Copper is the most preferred material among the lineset manufactures, for application in the HVAC industry. Some of the primary advantages of copper line sets for application in heating and cooling installations in all kinds of residential and commercial buildings are its malleability, easy to join, durable, and 100% recyclability. The copper material type is forecasted to dominate the HVAC market, due to the rising residential construction in the US, China, India, and Indonesia. Also, due to the COVID-19 the sales of split ACs increased in the US, as more and more people were operating in the work from homes scenario for which they needed a comfortable temperature environment in their homes.

Commercial to be the largest end user during the forecast period.

In the commercial end-use industry, cooling solutions like air conditioners are primarily demanded by offices, hospitality sector, super markets & hypermarkets, banks, and data centers. The commercial end-use segment primarily uses low carbon steel based line sets, and require very high volumes of the same. The total volume of the HVAC lineset is much higher in case of commercial end-use industry, as compared to the residential one. This is due to the greater building area in commercial buildings, more free space to cool, and a greater number of connections of lineset.

Retrofit is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Retrofit projects are designed to integrate new components into existing HVAC networks. Retrofitting provides a more cost-effective way to improve system performance without the need to replace the entire system. The green building initiative and steps taken to reduce the adverse effects on the environment caused by old HVAC systems is boosting the adoption of new HVAC line sets in retrofits. When a major component in either the outdoor or indoor unit of a traditional heat pump system or air conditioner fails, both units should be replaced because newer equipment is carefully matched for optimal efficiency and operating pressures.

The APAC region leads the HVAC lineset market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for HVAC lineset market. The growth in demand for HVAC linesets in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of HVAC lineset, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC HVAC lineset market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HVAC Lineset Market4.2 HVAC Lineset Market, by Material Type4.3 HVAC Lineset Market, by End-Use Industry4.4 HVAC Lineset Market, by Implementation4.5 HVAC Lineset Market, by Region4.6 APAC: HVAC Lineset Market4.7 HVAC Lineset Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Urbanization and Increase in Residential Construction5.2.1.2 Growing Trends of Smart Homes5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners5.2.1.4 Significant Growth in the Number of Data Centers and Their Power Density5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Local Cooling Solutions5.2.2.2 Rising Environmental Concerns5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Global Temperatures and Heat Islands5.2.3.2 Growing Income to Propel the Demand for HVAC Systems5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Passive Cooling and Free Cooling Solutions5.2.4.2 Adoption of New Refrigerants5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.4.2 HVAC Line Set Manufacturers5.4.3 Distributors5.4.4 HVAC System Manufacturers5.4.5 End-users5.5 Patent Analysis5.5.1 Introduction5.5.2 Methodology5.5.3 Document Type5.5.4 Insights5.5.5 Jurisdiction Analysis5.5.6 Top Companies/Applicants5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers5.7 Ecosystem Mapping5.8 Average Pricing Analysis, by Material Type5.9 Tariff Policies & Regulations5.9.1 the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol5.10 Trade Analysis5.10.1 Import-Export Scenario of HVAC Lineset Market5.11 COVID-19 Impact on HVAC Lineset Market5.11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on HVAC Industry5.11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Building & Construction Industry

6 HVAC Lineset Market, by Material Type

7 HVAC Lineset Market, by End-Use Industry

8 HVAC Line Set Market, by Implementation

9 HVAC Lineset Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players10.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players10.4 Market Evaluation Matrix10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.5.1 Star10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive10.5.4 Participants10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio10.7 Business Strategy Excellence10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs10.8.1 Star10.8.2 Emerging Leaders10.8.3 Emerging Companies10.8.4 Pervasive10.9 Competitive Situation & Trends10.1 Key Players' Strategies Operating in North America10.11 Market Ranking of Key Players in North America10.12 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players Operating in the North American Region10.13 Domestic vs International Suppliers

11 Company Profiles11.1 Daikin11.1.1 Business Overview11.1.2 Financial Assessment11.1.3 Operational Assessment11.1.4 Products Offered11.1.5 Recent Developments11.1.6 Winning Imperatives11.1.7 SWOT Analysis11.1.8 Analyst's View11.1.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.8.2 Strategic Choices Made 18211.1.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.2 Halcor11.2.1 Business Overview11.2.2 Financial Assessment11.2.3 Operational Assessment11.2.4 Products Offered11.2.5 Recent Developments11.2.6 Winning Imperatives11.2.7 SWOT Analysis11.2.8 Analyst's View11.2.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.2.8.2 Strategic Choices Made11.2.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.3 Hydro11.3.1 Business Overview11.3.2 Financial Assessment11.3.3 Operational Assessment11.3.4 Products Offered11.3.5 Recent Developments11.3.6 Winning Imperatives11.3.7 SWOT Analysis11.3.8 Analyst's View11.3.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.3.8.2 Strategic Choices Made11.3.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.4 Kme Se11.4.1 Business Overview11.4.2 Financial Assessment11.4.3 Operational Assessment11.4.4 Products Offered11.4.5 Recent Developments11.4.6 Winning Imperatives11.4.7 SWOT Analysis11.4.8 Analyst's View11.4.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.4.8.2 Strategic Choices Made11.4.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.5 Mueller Streamline Co.11.5.1 Business Overview11.5.2 Operational Assessment11.5.3 Products Offered11.5.4 Recent Developments11.5.5 Winning Imperatives11.5.6 SWOT Analysis11.5.7 Analyst's View11.5.7.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.5.7.2 Strategic Choices Made11.5.7.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.6 Cerro Flow Products LLC11.6.1 Business Overview11.6.2 Operational Assessment11.6.3 Products Offered11.7 Jmf Company11.7.1 Business Overview11.7.2 Operational Assessment11.7.3 Products Offered11.8 Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co. Ltd11.8.1 Business Overview11.8.2 Operational Assessment11.8.3 Products Offered11.9 Feinrohren S.P.A.11.9.1 Business Overview11.9.2 Operational Assessment11.9.3 Products Offered11.10 Diversitech Corporation11.10.1 Business Overview11.10.2 Operational Assessment11.10.3 Products Offered11.10.4 Recent Developments11.11 Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory11.11.1 Business Overview11.11.2 Operational Assessment11.11.3 Products Offered11.12 Zhejiang Hailiang Co. Ltd.11.12.1 Business Overview11.12.2 Financial Assessment11.12.3 Operational Assessment11.12.4 Products Offered11.12.5 Recent Developments11.13 Start-Ups11.13.1 Linesets Inc.11.13.2 Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC11.13.3 Hmax11.13.4 Icool Usa, Inc.11.13.5 Pdm US11.13.6 Mm Kembla11.13.7 Mandev Tubes11.13.8 Uniflow Copper Tubes11.13.9 Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co. Ltd. 11.13.10 Mehta Tubes Limited 11.13.11 Klima Industries

12 Appendix

