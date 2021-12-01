Huu-ay-aht First Nations Confirms 33 Per Cent Old Growth Remains And Announces Preliminary Decision On Old Growth Deferrals

ANACLA, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Tayii Ḥaw̓ił ƛiišin (Head Hereditary Chief Derek Peters) and Elected Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. announce Huu-ay-aht First Nations has confirmed 33 per cent of old growth remain in their Ḥahuułi (Traditional Territory) and TFL 44.

The total productive forested area within the Ḥahuułi and TFL 44 is 153,773 hectares (ha), of which 51,240 ha, or 33 per cent, is old forest (greater than 250 years old).

Based on a review of maps provided by the provincial government to the Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations will continue to uphold our right to old-growth harvesting in four per cent of the Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) proposed deferral area in the Huu-ay-aht Ḥahuułi and TFL 44. The Nation has decided on a preliminary basis to defer harvesting for a period of two years in areas that make up 96% of the TAP proposal for old growth deferrals, much of which is already protected under existing conservation measures or not planned for harvest in the next two years.

Refer to the Release and Backgrounder for more information on the old-growth analysis.

Beginning in 2023, Huu-ay-aht's long-term stewardship decisions will be informed by the outcome of Huu-ay-aht's two-year Hišuk ma c̕awak Integrated Resource Management Planning process.

"As a Modern Treaty Nation, Huu-ay-aht will decide how best to manage our lands and resources guided by our three Sacred Principles of ʔiisaak (utmost respect), ʔuuʔałuk (taking care of), and hišuk ma c̕awak (everything is one)," said Tayii Ḥaw̓ił ƛiišin. "We expect broad recognition and respect for our old growth two-year deferral decisions and our long-term forest and resource stewardship decisions."

"We have now confirmed that 33 per cent, not three per cent, of our Ḥahuułi and TFL 44 is old growth," said Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. "By approving 96 per cent of the TAP old growth recommendation, much of which is already protected under existing conservation measures or not planned for harvest in the next two years, we are satisfied that sufficient old forest is protected, while we complete our two-year integrated resource management planning process and make our long-term forest and resource stewardship decisions."

About Huu-ay-aht First NationsHuu-ay-aht First Nations is an indigenous community located on the west coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia. It is a part of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, formerly called the Nootka. Huu-ay-aht is a party to the Maa-nulth Final Agreement, a modern treaty that grants its five member-nations constitutionally protected self-government as well as ownership, control, and law-making authority over their lands and resources. For more information, visit huuayaht.org .

