HUSQVARNA® VIKING® Launches The DESIGNER SAPPHIRE™ 85 Sewing And Embroidery Machine

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSQVARNA ® VIKING ® sewing brand has added a new machine to their 2020 collection, the HUSQVARNA ® VIKING ® DESIGNER SAPPHIRE™ 85 Sewing and Embroidery Machine. Whether you are a sewist, quilter, or embroiderer, this machine offers plentiful choices and features that you are sure to love.

The DESIGNER SAPPHIRE™ 85 sewing and embroidery machine is perfect for the current embroidery machine owner who is seeking to take that next step or wishing to become part of the mySewnet™ community. With many industry-leading features, you'll be captivated by its advanced technology. Whether you're embroidering intricate designs or authoring new design combinations with your decorative stitches, there's no project or idea too large for your larger than life imagination. This machine is also ideal for the new-to-embroidery consumer that is ready to take the leap into embroidery with step-by-step tutorials directly on the screen. You can even bring these tutorials with you on the go with the JoyOS ADVISOR™ app and mySewnet™."

Below are some of the top embroidery and sewing features of the HUSQVARNA ® VIKING ® DESIGNER SAPPHIRE™ 85sewing and embroidery machine:

mySewnet™ Enabled

Wifi access - Connect to mySewnet™ apps, update your machine, wirelessly transfer designs between devices, and more.

mySewnet™ Library - Have access to a full, continuously growing library of high-quality embroidery designs directly on the screen. Subscription is required after a 3-month free trial expires.

mySewnet ™ cloud - Get a free mySewnet™ cloud account to use free apps, transfer designs, and more.

mySewnet ™ Blog - Enjoy a live feed directly on your screen of news, free projects, and free designs.

Free Apps Available: Use MySewMonitor™ to receive notifications from your machine or assist with design placement and QuickDesign™ will allow you to create designs from your tablet or smartphone. The JoyOS ADVISOR™ app allows you to bring the helpful tools of the JoyOS ADVISOR™ on the go.

JoyOS ADVISOR ™

Interactive tutorials - Learn how to sew collars, hems, exclusive stitch techniques, insert zippers, stitch out beautiful embroidery designs, and more.



Sewing Instructions - Sewing and embroidery projects with built-in step-by-step instructions.



Step-by-Step Workbook - Learn the amazing features of the machine-like Design Positioning, Design Shaping, and more.



Easy access User's Guide - Get access to the full User's Guide directly on the machine with the easy access icon. Use the search function to effortlessly find the topics you want to learn more about.



Stabilizer Guide - The perfect tool when choosing the right stabilizer for your project.



Quick Start Guide - Learn how to set up your machine for basic sewing and embroidery to get stitching sooner.



Accessory Guide - Full set-up and instructions for some of our more advanced accessories

Large 8" Color Touch Screen

Drag and drop on screen, zoom, rotate, pinch, swipe and spread, just like on any tablet or smartphone



Large (8", 177x99mm ) full-color capacitive touch screen with high resolution (1024x600)



Smart toolbox for easy editing; one-touch access to the most used tools



User-friendly interface with everything at your fingertips

deLuxe ™ Stitch System

Less effort spent on machine adjustments with high-quality results regardless of fabric and thread type. Perfect for metallic or other specialty threads. Gorgeous stitch results on both sides of the fabric.



Thread Portioning - Feeds the optimum amount of thread for each stitch, no matter what thread type or fabric thickness, when sewing or embroidering.



The machine will automatically select Thread Portioning or Thread Tension for specific techniques/accessories to achieve the best result.

EXCLUSIVE SENSOR SYSTEM™

Automatically and continuously senses and adjusts to any thickness of fabric for perfect, even feeding as you sew.



Sensor Foot Lift - Presser foot lowers and raises automatically.



Four positions: down, pivot, up, and extra lift.



Automatically lowers feed teeth on the extra lift for maximum space to slide thick fabrics and quilts under the foot easily.



Sensor Foot Pivot - Automatic pivot position with the needle down for instant pivoting, easy appliqué, and quilting.



Sensor Foot Pressure - The presser foot continuously senses the thickness of the fabric and automatically adjusts the presser foot pressure, for even feeding on all fabric types

Extensive Selection of Built-in Designs

Customizes any project with exclusive patented stitch techniques giving your project dimensional elements that are effortless and irresistible.



680 stitches, up to 54mm wide.



Exclusive stitch techniques - pop-up stitches*, sequin stitches*, appliqué stitches*, yarn stitches, theme stitches



5 sewing font styles, with both upper and lower case letters, for easy programming( * indicates patented)

Generous Embroidery Area

You can create and embroider large designs up to 360x350mm without re-hooping using the optional DESIGNER™ Majestic Hoop

Three embroidery hoops included:

DESIGNER™ Royal Hoop 360x200

DESIGNER™ Crown Hoop 260x200





DESIGNER™ Splendid Square Hoop 120x120





Several optional hoops available for special techniques

To learn more about The HUSQVARNA® VIKING® DESIGNER SAPPHIRE™ 85 Sewing and Embroidery Machine please visit your authorized HUSQVARNA® VIKING® dealer or www.husqvarnaviking.com

ABOUT HUSQVARNA ® VIKING ®HUSQVARNA ® VIKING ® premium sewing machines have been designed using world-renowned Swedish engineering since 1872, bringing new sewing innovations to the marketplace for over 140 years. That tradition of innovation and renowned craftsmanship continues today. The HUSQVARNA ® VIKING ® brand is world-renowned as a leader in sewing innovation that elevates the experience of sewing and embroidery providing sewing enthusiasts with unlimited options that will keep them sewing for a lifetime.

