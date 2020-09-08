Hurtigruten Supports Travel Advisors With New And Exclusive Offer

Travel advisors can now offer clients the chance to buy one, get one half off on voyages to some of our favorite destinations - Alaska, Antarctica, and Norway.

Travel advisors can now offer clients the chance to buy one, get one half off on voyages to some of our favorite destinations - Alaska, Antarctica, and Norway.

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurtigruten, the world leader in exploration travel, has announced a special offer for all travel advisors to share with their clients. Between September 10 and October 31, 2020, select 2021 Alaska itineraries and 2021 and 2022 Expedition Norway and Antarctica itineraries, will be offered at a buy one, get one at 50% off using the code BOGOHO. The featured promotion applies only to the cruise portion of the package, including taxes, feed, and port expenses.

"We're constantly looking for ways to support and encourage our travel advisor community through exciting new offers for their clients," said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "This Buy One, Get One Half Off incentive applies to some of the most remote and desirable destinations travelers can experience in 2021 and 2022."

Whether it is exploring the wild and remote Alaskan frontier, embarking on an adventure to the end of the earth in the magical, frozen wilderness of Antarctica, or encountering the stunning nature and enchanting beauty of Norway, travel advisors can help clients save big on their next adventure of a lifetime. Travel advisors will be able to book this BOGOHO offer through the newly developed Hurtigruten Agent Portal .

Travelers can feel confident booking future travel thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence cancellation policy. Itineraries booked by October 31, 2020 may be cancelled for any reason in the future with a full refund - including the deposit - within 14 days of cancellation.

To learn more about Hurtigruten's BOGOHO offer, travel advisors can download trade assets through Hurtigruten's Agent Portal https://agentportal.hurtigruten.com/marketing or call Hurtigruten to 1-888-317-6320 US and 1-866-999-2934 Canada.

About Hurtigruten Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. In addition, two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered: MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a second new build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships, following the launch of MS Roald Amundsen in 2019. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurtigruten-supports-travel-advisors-with-new-and-exclusive-offer-301125962.html

SOURCE Hurtigruten