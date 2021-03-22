Hurtigruten Reveals Flagship Expedition Cruise For 2023

SEATTLE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hurtigruten, the world leader in exploration travel, revealed a new flagship sailing for the 2023 season. Onboard the MS Roald Amundsen, the world's first battery hybrid expedition cruise ship, passengers will travel along the Northwest Passage following the footsteps of famous Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen.

The Northwest Passage - In the Wake of the Great Explorers is a 26-day itinerary taking expedition fans from the Gold Rush town Nome in Alaska through the Bering Strait, Chukchi Sea, Beaufort Sea, and the Amundsen Gulf before arriving at Halifax. The onboard Expedition Team includes experts covering biology and wildlife, a professional photographer, an archaeologist, and one or more Inuit cultural interpreters.

Known as one of the most challenging stretches of water to navigate, the MS Roald Amundsen will navigate the ice floes and islands of the stunning Northwest Passage whilst bringing to life for guests the local history and culture of the surrounding area. The onboard Expedition Team will choose locations along the route to arrange escorted landing, small boat cruising for onshore exploration, and opportunities to spot wildlife in all its natural habit from whales, seals and, on the rare occasion, polar bears.

"This is one of our most ambitious and adventurous itineraries to date, offering our guests the chance to become true explorers as we navigate one of the most challenging stretches of water in the world. We believe in delivering truly life-changing and memorable experiences for our guests and navigating the Northwest Passage is certainly a once in a life-time experience," said John Downey, President Hurtigruten Americas. "Following a year of lockdowns, we know from our customers that their appetite for exploration certainly hasn't dwindled, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for their next adventure with us."

MS Roald Amundsen - a small, more sustainable, battery hybrid-powered expedition cruise ship Hosting around 500 guests, MS Roald Amundsen is a state-of-the-art battery hybrid-powered expedition cruise ship - the first vessel of its kind in the world. Specifically designed for expedition cruising, MS Roald Amundsen features a revolutionary battery hybrid propulsion system, together with other green technology to reduce fuel consumption and cut CO2 emissions by 20%.

Onboard, guests can expect a welcoming and comfortable environment in the public spaces and personal cabins and are spoilt for choice when it comes to where to dine, with restaurants Aune, Fredheim and Lindstrøm serving Norwegian and Nordic tradition, as well as international cuisine and local inspiration.

Handpicked Expedition Teams On all Hurtigruten expedition cruises, you will encounter a handpicked Expedition Team - a dedicated group of experts that help guests discover and better understand each destination. Experts in marine biology, arctic survival, photography, oceanography and more, the team hosts lectures which delve into the history of locations, and informally brings this knowledge to life by leading activities on adventurous excursions.

Citizen Science Feed your curiosity in our Science Center, join fun talks, wildlife spotting and experiments with our scientists and Expedition Teams, and help contribute to research through Citizen Science projects around the world. The impressive Science Centre is the heartbeat of MS Roald Amundsen staffed by Hurtigruten's handpicked Expedition Team and packed with state-of-the-art technology and high-tech gadgets - there is no better place to learn about the remote locations and areas of natural beauty on the itinerary.

Itinerary Details The Northwest Passage - In the Wake of the Great Explorers

Duration: 26 days

26 days Departure date: 18 th August 2023

18 th Ports: Vancouver , Nome , Ilulissat, Sisimiut, Red Bay , Corner Brook and Halifax (in addition to escorted landings and small boat cruising throughout the sailing).

, , Ilulissat, Sisimiut, , and (in addition to escorted landings and small boat cruising throughout the sailing). Ship:MS Roald Amundsen

About Hurtigruten and its fleet

Building on 127 years of Norwegian pioneering heritage, Hurtigruten is today the world's largest expedition cruise company.

Hurtigruten's rapidly growing fleet of custom-build expedition ships takes modern-day adventure travellers to the world's most spectacular destinations on our Planet - from the High North to Antarctica in the south. Being the world leader in exploration travel comes with a great responsibility. Hurtigruten is enhancing destinations and runs a responsible, sustainable global operation. Read more about Hurtigruten's sustainability efforts here.

Hurtigruten introduced the world's first hybrid battery powered cruise ship the MS Roald Amundsen in 2019, and followed this with sister ship, the MS Fridtjof Nansen, in 2020.

Hurtigruten takes the health and safety of crew and passengers seriously and is constantly updating protocols based on the latest Government advice. More information can be found here.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurtigruten-reveals-flagship-expedition-cruise-for-2023-301253127.html

SOURCE Hurtigruten