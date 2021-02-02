Hurtigruten Announces Norway As Destination Of The Year 2021

The leader in expedition travel officially recognizes Norway for its natural beauty, energizing spirit and warm local community with up to $4,000 off 2021 sailings SEATTLE, Feb.

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurtigruten, the world leader in exploration travel, has officially named Norway as Destination of the Year 2021. A destination representing universal new beginnings, travelers can now plan to experience this energizing destination with up to $4,000* off 2021 coastal and expedition sailings. From a warm welcome by locals to breathtaking scenery and the infamous midnight sun, Norway provides an uplifting and inspiring state of mind for travelers looking to reignite their inner travel flame. And, as Hurtigruten's home country, experiences have been carefully and thoughtfully created to give explorers an authentic and genuine look at the destination.

"This year, we are proud to deliver expeditions that pay honor to our heritage. As our Destination of the Year 2021 selection, Norway is the perfect choice for travelers to discover not only the world-famous Fjords and landscape, but also the hidden gems our experts have hand-selected," says John Downey, President of the Americas for Hurtigruten. "Our team of locals have drawn from traditional Norwegian heritage to design seasonal experiences specifically for 2021 travel."

Norway offers travelers an unparalleled experience and Hurtigruten has chosen the majestic landscape as the Destination of the Year 2021 for these top reasons:

The Happiest Place on Earth: Norway is truly "The Happiest Place on Earth," thanks to its warm culture, community, generosity and "Higge" mentality. While travelers may go for the famous sights, Norway's naturally welcoming people are eager and proud to share their heritage and traditions with visitors.

is truly "The Happiest Place on Earth," thanks to its warm culture, community, generosity and "Higge" mentality. While travelers may go for the famous sights, naturally welcoming people are eager and proud to share their heritage and traditions with visitors. Seasonal Sunlight: Norway days are either extremely long or short and pending traveler preference, is perfect for a visit any time of year. During the summer months, the sun hardly sets, creating a backdrop for late-night hikes, outdoor concerts and more. In the winter months, there is little natural daylight. This means long evenings indoors embracing the Norwegian lifestyle of cooking and spending quality time together.

days are either extremely long or short and pending traveler preference, is perfect for a visit any time of year. During the summer months, the sun hardly sets, creating a backdrop for late-night hikes, outdoor concerts and more. In the winter months, there is little natural daylight. This means long evenings indoors embracing the Norwegian lifestyle of cooking and spending quality time together. The Northern Lights: It's no secret Norway is one of the best places to witness this amazing phenomenon. Home to a number of small towns in the north, it's easy to spot the dancing lights in the sky between September and late March.

It's no secret is one of the best places to witness this amazing phenomenon. Home to a number of small towns in the north, it's easy to spot the dancing lights in the sky between September and late March. Majestic Fjords: Thanks to the last ice age, there are Fjords-a-plenty in Norway . Exploring these natural wonders can be done by hiking, kayaking, sailing, diving or camping, providing an opportunity to stay active and get up, close and personal with nature.

Explorers can choose between two Norway options to experience the coastline, an expedition cruise or the original coastal voyage dating back to 1893. With expedition teams that enrich every part of the journey, a local viewpoint of ports, fjords, scenic coastline and a Norwegian approach to travel in winter or summer, travelers can immerse themselves in the culture and charm of Norway. Sample itineraries to celebrate Destination of the Year with up to $4,000 off in 2021 include the Fjords and Artic Summer Expedition, Northern Lights and Fjords and Norwegian Fjords, North Cape and the Arctic Sunshine.

To learn more or to book a future trip to Norway, contact your local travel agent, visit https://www.hurtigruten.com/destinations/norway or call Hurtigruten directly at 1-866-679-8305. Travelers can always feel confident booking thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence cancellation policy.

About Hurtigruten Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel, including two of the world's first hybrid electric-powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. These ships are two of the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

