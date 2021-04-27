Hurricane Harbor Concord Will Reopen To The Public On May 22, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that Six Flags New England has received state clearance to reopen with rides and attractions.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that Six Flags New England has received state clearance to reopen with rides and attractions. The park, located in Agawam, Massachusetts, will open for its 21 st season to Members and Season Pass holders on May 14, and to the general public on May 15, 2021. Additionally, the company's two California waterparks, Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and Hurricane Harbor Concord, will open to the public May 15 and May 22, respectively. The parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks and waterparks, utilizing a reservation system. The parks will implement the extensive safety measures already in use at Six Flags parks throughout the system. Six Flags New England's Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience will be available through May 23 with paid park admission.

Six Flags New England will reopen with a full complement of roller coasters, rides, and attractions on May 14, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

"With today's announcement, 26 of our 27 parks will be welcoming guests this season," said Senior Vice President of Park Operations, Bonnie Weber. "The safety of our guests and team members continues to be our highest priority, and we look forward to announcing an opening date for our theme park in Canada in the near future," continued Weber.

Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael added, "This is a great day for our team. They are ready to get back to work and do what they love, and we are thrilled to reopen our park with all of the great roller coasters, rides, and attractions that Six Flags New England is famous for," continued Carmichael.

Open Six Flags Parks

The following Six Flags parks have already opened, or will be opening soon, with a full lineup of rides and attractions. Those parks include:

Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Six Flags' safety plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and utilized throughout the Six Flags network of parks, provides for execution at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. The park will adjust these procedures as needed to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.

Park Reservations System to Control Capacity

Six Flags has established attendance caps for each park that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who buy single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

Health and safety protocols include:

Masks will be required to be worn by team members and all guests over the age of two;

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and team members prior to entry;

Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;

Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and ride and dining queue lines to encourage social distancing;

Modified menus and soon-to-be launched mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, deck chairs, life jackets, tubes, rafts, and trash cans will occur frequently;

Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park;

Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags' website, newsletters, and in-park announcements; and

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training.

Virtual Hiring Fairs

As one of the largest seasonal employers in the country, Six Flags is hosting National Hiring Week now through May 2. The company is hiring for a number of rewarding positions in food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing, janitorial, maintenance, and security. Applicants may apply online at www.sixflags.com/jobs for a virtual and contact-free process, where they can be interviewed one day, and start earning the next. Additionally, for the first time and for a limited time, new employees will receive a Gold Plus membership for themselves and up to three family members.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, is home to over 100 rides, shows, attractions and New England's largest FREE waterpark, Hurricane Harbor. With over 200 acres, Six Flags New England boasts 13 roller coasters, a 500,000 gallon wave pool and world-class shopping and dining for all ages. With a reason to visit every season, Six Flags New England is the premier destination for family fun and is located in western Massachusetts.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, a 22-acre waterpark located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, features over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropically themed paradise. Enjoy two of the tallest full-enclosed speed slides in Southern California, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon, and a splashy kid's play area. The park operates seasonally May-September.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, Northern California's Most Thrilling Waterpark, features more than 22 rides and attractions like Break Point Plunge and Splashwater Island. Hurricane Harbor Concord is the premier destination for fun in the sun for the entire family.

