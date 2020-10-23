Hurricane Epsilon Marks 10th Hurricane Of The 2020 Hurricane Season

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaCell, the world's leading All-in-One Weather Intelligence Platform™, tweeted that Tropical Storm Epsilon has now been upgraded to a Category 3 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph, marking the...

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaCell, the world's leading All-in-One Weather Intelligence Platform™, tweeted that Tropical Storm Epsilon has now been upgraded to a Category 3 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph, marking the 10th hurricane of a jam-packed 2020 season, and the 26th named storm overall.

Residents of Bermuda have been placed on tropical storm watch in the meantime, and the surrounding areas are on a lower warning.

Epsilon's Unpredictable Path

Epsilon has been given hurricane forecasters quite some difficulty in working out both its future path and its likely intensity. Epsilon is forecast to move west-northwest for the rest of the week, before eventually turning on itself towards the east.

It's not forecast to make landfall around the United States. However, it is expected to continue moving towards warmer sea temperatures, although these waters' surface heat is also expected to drop within the next 48-36 hours, likely weakening Epsilon as they do.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

2020 has seen an overall increase in both predicted and actual storm systems and hurricanes.

A pre-season forecast initially predicted around 15 named storms, including seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

As of today, towards the end of the season, there have been 26 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

Hurricane Epsilon's appearance has broken the record of being the earliest named 26th storm system of any Atlantic hurricane season, beating the previous record of 2005's also-named Hurricane Epsilon.

Coincidentally, the most active hurricane season on record was also in 2005, where 28 tropical cyclones formed, 15 of which evolved into hurricanes, including the infamous, highly destructive Hurricane Katrina.

ClimaCell will be keeping you up to date with everything you need to know about Hurricane Epsilon, in real-time, so keep up to date by checking back here.

Idan BO

Phone: +972-330-30-858

Email: idan@regomarketing.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurricane-epsilon-marks-10th-hurricane-of-the-2020-hurricane-season-301158351.html

SOURCE ClimaCell