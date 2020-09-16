Huron To Present At Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference On September 23

Global professional services firm Huron (HURN) - Get Report today announced that James H. Roth, chief executive officer and John D. Kelly, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present virtually to investors and financial analysts at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference to take place on Sept. 23-24, 2020.

Huron is scheduled to present on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (8:15 a.m. Central Time). A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed here.

