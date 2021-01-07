Huron To Acquire Data Strategy And Technology Consulting Firm Unico Solution

Global professional services firm Huron (HURN) - Get Report today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Unico Solution, a data strategy and technology consulting firm focused on helping clients use their data to speed business transformation and accelerate cloud adoption. The combination of Huron's deep digital, technology and analytic expertise with Unico's data management and governance capabilities strengthens the firm's ability to deliver on client data needs to enable their business transformation.

"High quality data and strong ongoing governance are critical to building a solid foundation for a successful digital transformation," said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. "This acquisition expands Huron's ability to help our clients integrate, optimize and use their data to make better business decisions and adapt and respond more quickly to changing markets."

Since its founding in 2009, Unico has collaborated with organizations to implement and execute the right vision and strategy to unlock the power of their data. Using data management and governance practices, Unico has helped financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, education and manufacturing customers align their technology and data strategies to drive cloud adoption and enable business transformation. More than 30 of Unico's global workforce will join Huron, in addition to the business's managing partner, Vikas Punna.

"We are excited to join an innovative and people-focused organization that shares our growth mindset," said Vikas Punna, managing partner of Unico. "Huron and Unico's shared values and commitment to helping our clients transform their businesses will enable us to deliver more value at scale for our clients."

This acquisition also will expand Huron's Informatica capabilities.

"The merger of two existing Informatica Partners is a terrific combination, and the data management power of the newly combined Huron-Unico team will accelerate digital transformation in a post-pandemic world," said Richard Ganley, Informatica's senior vice president - global partners and digital transformation. "Our joint customers need a cloud-first, cloud-native data partner in 2021 to help them move beyond just IT modernization to true transformation and the Huron-Unico acquisition is a great step forward in that direction."

Unico will be included in Huron's business advisory operating segment. Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in February, were not disclosed.

