Huron's Nicci Bengtson And Amanda Bonser Recognized By Consulting Magazine As 2021 Women Leaders In Consulting

Global professional services firm Huron (HURN) - Get Huron Consulting Group Inc. Report today announced that managing directors Nicci Bengtson and Amanda Bonser have been named Consulting magazine Women Leaders in Consulting for 2021. Nicci was honored in the leadership excellence category for her work leading Huron's care transformation team and helping clients enhance the patient experience and improve outcomes. Amanda Bonser earned recognition as a diversity champion for her dedication to serving others and advocating for the advancement of women in the workplace.

"Nicci and Amanda are extraordinary leaders who live Huron's values and make a lasting impact on our clients and across our organization," said James H. Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. "I congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued success in the years ahead."

Nicci Bengtson serves on Huron's healthcare industry leadership team and has over 20 years of experience leading complex health systems, academic medical centers and community hospitals through strategic and operational transformations. Nicci's leadership, focus on developing new client-facing solutions, and her ability to identify and manage strategic partnerships have provided significant growth opportunities for Huron.

Amanda Bonser has extensive experience working in healthcare and the public sector, including 15 years in federal government consulting. Throughout her career at Huron, she has continued to be a champion of Huron's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, serving as the co-chair of Huron's Global Diversity and Inclusion Council. She was also integral in the formation of Huron's Women in Leadership Summit, which focuses on empowering, inspiring and encouraging women in the workplace.

Nicci and Amanda were recognized for their achievements during the Women Leaders in Consulting awards event on Nov. 11, 2021.

