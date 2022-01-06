Huron Announces 26 Managing Director And Principal Promotions

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced 26 managing director and principal promotions to further guide clients through transformation and achieve its strategic objectives.

"I congratulate each of these talented individuals for their commitment to consistently delivering results for our clients and embodying our values and leadership principles," said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. "I am proud of them for achieving this significant career milestone and look forward to their continued success in the years ahead."

Managing Directors

Emily Alverson is a managing director with 16 years of experience leading healthcare performance improvement and care transformation engagements. Emily has played an integral role in the advancement of Huron's physician revenue cycle solutions.

Grant Baker is a managing director with 10 years of healthcare leadership experience in revenue cycle operations and organizational redesign. Grant has led more than 20 performance improvement engagements at large health systems, community hospitals and academic medical centers.

Beth Callahan is a managing director with 10 years of experience helping hospitals and health systems navigate complex, large-scale process improvement initiatives to achieve financial and operational excellence and improve patient satisfaction.

Raghu Chagarlamudi is a managing director with 22 years of experience advising higher education institutions on the transformation of their enterprise business systems, technology platforms and operations to improve the student experience.

Alene Cuellar is a managing director with 10 years of experience optimizing revenue cycle management, charge capture, patient access and reporting in the healthcare industry. Alene specializes in leading teams on large-scale initiatives to bridge the gaps between technology and operations.

Elissa First is a managing director with 12 years of healthcare consulting experience providing leadership and operational improvements to academic medical centers, large multi-facility health systems and physician medical groups. Elissa has helped multiple clients implement innovative acute care strategies by delivering training for key clinical and operational employees.

Kritiya Gee is a managing director with 17 years of experience guiding healthcare organizations through strategic and operational transformation. Kritiya has deep expertise in physician enterprises, alignment strategies, ambulatory operations, provider compensation and clinically integrated networks.

Buffy Kelly is a managing director with 20 years of healthcare consulting experience. Buffy leads healthcare organizations through workforce management, process and patient flow redesign and supply chain management initiatives to deliver better patient care.

Kenneth "KC" Loder is a managing director in Huron's strategy business, Innosight. KC has 10 years of experience helping Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing industries identify consumer insights, build disruptive business models and achieve large-scale transformation.

Ben Matz is a managing director and investment banking expert with more than 13 years of experience executing and advising organizations on mergers and acquisitions, growth equity recapitalization, restructuring and reorganization.

Nicole Oeser is a managing director with 25 years of experience in business applications and process consulting for higher education institutions. Nicole specializes in advising institutions on enterprise resource planning implementations, portfolio management, process optimization, service delivery and strategic planning.

Jaime Ontiveros is a managing director with 10 years of experience helping higher education leaders assess and enhance their institutions' financial operations. Jaime specializes in budget redesigns, financial analyses, governance models, resource allocation, management and planning.

Anne Pifer is a managing director with 20 years of experience helping research universities and academic medical centers minimize and manage risk to achieve and sustain institutional research compliance. Anne specializes in reviewing and optimizing research operations, assessing and complying with federal regulations, and navigating internal and external audits and investigations.

Matthew Thompson is a managing director with 20 years of experience managing performance improvement engagements for healthcare provider clients, including integrated health systems, academic medical centers and community hospitals. Matthew has guided hospitals through large-scale clinical transformations to reduce costs, increase revenue and optimize care.

Anna Veatch is a managing director in Huron's strategy business, Innosight. Anna has more than six years of experience assisting senior leaders and management teams in the development of future-oriented strategies that enable companies to innovate to focus on the consumer and outpace the competition.

Susan Vick is a managing director with 20 years of experience leading strategic planning, program management, and forecasting and budgeting initiatives. Susan is a strategic leader that develops methodologies and best practices to create client satisfaction programs that ensure success and delivery excellence.

Todd Wolk is a managing director with 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry assessing and driving performance improvement initiatives. Todd has developed and refined revenue cycle, clinical operations, and integrated assessment methodologies for clients ranging from small community hospitals to large academic medical centers.

Kate Wright is a managing director with 10 years of experience developing collaborative solutions to improve access and patient experience outcomes within multisystem hospitals and complex academic medical centers. Kate has established best-practice technology and functional workflows in conjunction with the implementation of performance metrics, providing clients with optimized access performance.

Principals

Katie Clarke is a principal with 12 years of experience helping healthcare organizations optimize hospital operations to reduce care variation. Katie currently leads strategic initiatives to ensure healthcare clients stay ahead of industry trends and continue to deliver the best patient care.

Jackie Gaines is a principal with 40 years of healthcare leadership expertise. Jackie has dedicated her career to advancing quality care across the country by helping healthcare organizations optimize organizational design and alignment, drive cultural transformation, and increase employee engagement and retention.

Jennifer Malatek is a principal with 25 years of healthcare leadership experience guiding healthcare organizations through interpersonal communication, team development and conflict-resolution initiatives to increase patient satisfaction scores.

Melissa Matarazzo is a principal in Huron's Studer Education business. Melissa has more than six years of experience working with K-12 education leaders, teachers and graduate students to develop the skills and processes necessary to increase staff engagement and enhance student success.

Donna McHale is a principal with 30 years of experience managing large, complex projects and change initiatives for multi-entity healthcare systems, consulting firms and software companies. Donna has led healthcare organizations through system implementations, organizational change and care redesigns to achieve operational excellence.

Katie Oliva is a principal with 25 years of nursing and healthcare education expertise helping organizations enhance the patient experience and quality of care. Katie specializes in executive coaching and helping leadership teams redefine their processes and culture to increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes.

Robert Spencer is a principal with 25 years of experience leading and advising higher education institutions on strategic financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial assessments and reporting, budget modeling and operational improvement initiatives. Robert enables institutions to create meaningful transparency of university finances and develop strategic plans to drive student success.

Eric Tomasini is a principal with 20 years of experience working with academic medical centers, cancer centers and research institutions to transform their research operations. Eric has led multiple clients in highly regulated environments through initiatives to maximize research cost savings, revenue growth, productivity and employee engagement.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

