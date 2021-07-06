Huobi Wallet Launches 60,000 USDT Lucky Color Box Campaign

Inspired by the 'blind box' craze in Asia, Huobi Wallet users can open and collect digital mystery boxes to earn rewards.

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Wallet, the professional, multi-chain light wallet of the Huobi ecosystem, today announced the launch of its newest community campaign, the Huobi Wallet Summer Event. Starting today, users can participate and begin drawing "color boxes", which are mystery boxes that contain hidden rewards valued at 60,000 USDT in aggregate. Several blockchain projects are partnering with Huobi Wallet on the campaign, including MDEX, CoinWind, Cook, BXH, Back Finance, and Pilot.

The campaign is inspired by the "blind box" craze that has swept Asia and made its way into the blockchain and crypto world. According to market research firm Qianzhan Intelligence, the blind box market [for physical items] was worth 7.4 billion yuan ( US$1.14 billion) in 2019 and is expected to reach 30 billion yuan ( US$4.62 billion) by 2024. Blockchain based products like Huobi Wallet are putting their own spin on the blind box trend by offering users the opportunity to earn digital mystery boxes for a chance to obtain a digital reward.

"With the recent rise in popularity of digital colorful blind boxes, we see this event as a fun way to welcome new users to the Huobi Wallet community while also engaging our existing user base with a gamified community experience," said Fangrui, the Community Manager at Huobi Wallet. "Everyone has a fair chance at earning a reward!"

Huobi Wallet Summer Event

On July 5 at 18:00 through July 14 at 18:00, users can begin completing specified tasks for a chance to draw a lucky color box. The color boxes are of different colors, each of which is equal to a different reward.

The rewards for each blind box are as follows:

Gold: 120 MDX

Green: 60 COW

Yellow: 860 COOK

Purple: 17 PTD

Orange: 20 BXH

Blue: 13 BACK

How to Participate

To enter, new users simply log in to the event page through Huobi Wallet and enter the invitation code for a chance to draw one blind box. Existing Huobi Wallet users can draw blind boxes by inviting new users (max of 30 users daily).

The rewards will be sent to users via their Huobi Wallet accounts every day during the campaign. To learn more, visit https://support.huobiwallet.com/hc/en-us/articles/4402656178201-Summer-Event-Rules

About Huobi Wallet:

Huobi Wallet is a professional multi-chain light wallet. Based on the combined security expertise and technology development of the Huobi Group in the field of blockchain, Huobi Wallet guarantees the assets security of global users from multiple dimensions and provides Digital Asset Management (DAM) services that are simple, convenient, and secure.

Builders of Huobi Wallet have designed an explicit, simple to use and all-inclusive interface just for professional users. Users can add their favourite assets in addition to the top eight coins (BTC, ETH, EOS, TRX, USDT, etc).

Huobi Wallet also supports the search of all ERC20 tokens to make the management of assets simple and all-inclusive.

