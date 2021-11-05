Huobi Tech CFO Lily Zhang Discusses Global Crypto Development At Hong Kong Fintech Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", stock code: 1611.HK), a leading virtual asset services platform, participated in Hong Kong Fintech Week during November 1-5, 2021. As one of the largest conferences around the world, Hong Kong Fintech Week attracts more than 17,000 attendees and 250 top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovations, experience and insights toward the fintech sectors. Among this, Lily Zhang, CFO of Huobi Tech spoke along with other digital asset industry leaders during a panel discussion titled "Global Developments for Cryptocurrencies" on November 3rd.

The panel moderated by John Patrick Mullin, co-founder of Mantra DAO and SOMA.finance, focused on the latest blockchain and tokenization initiatives reshaping crypto investing, why the institutionalization of crypto markets can't be ignored, and how to build a regulation ecosystem for crypto exchanges and assets. Other panel participants included Edmond Lau, Head of Investment at Babel Capital, and Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor to the Board, HashKey Group.

During the panel, Lily stressed the importance of crypto regulation, and mentioned how global regulations for stable coins, Bitcoin, and DeFi will ultimately catalyze crypto adoption. Besides, she also touched on the importance of good communication between industry players and regulators, which will be helpful for the innovations in the space.

As a leading platform of virtual asset services in Asia, Huobi Tech takes a proactive approach to communicate with regional regulators. Equipped with a team with experience in both the traditional finance and virtual asset sector, Huobi Tech pays close attention to compliance, security, audits, and corporate governance to ensure its operations meet local requirements.

Lily also shared thoughts on latest trends in the crypto space, specifically NFTs and the metaverse, believing that the potential for NFTs and the metaverse is great and that both of these sectors will grow quickly.

Huobi Tech also joined the Master Class section of Hong Kong Fintech Week, of which the topic is 'Crypto as the New Asset Class under Regulated Environment'. In this Master Class, our experts introduce Crypto as the New Asset Class under Regulated Environment, showing the value of adding crypto into asset allocation mix; benefit of a regulated exchange; importance of crypto custody; and benefits of asset tokenization.

Huobi Tech is committed to becoming the leading one-stop compliant virtual asset service platform in Asia. Currently listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the company offers data center services, cloud-related services, SaaS, as well as the asset management, custody, trust, and other related services for virtual assets under multiple license regimes.

As of now, one of the Huobi Tech's subsidiaries has successfully obtained licences from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. In Hong Kong, Huobi Tech's subsidiaries also possess a Trust or Company Service Provider License ( Hong Kong) and are registered as a Hong Kong trust company; in the US, Huobi Tech possesses a Trust Company License ( Nevada, USA).

About Huobi Technology Holdings Limited

Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", formerly known as "Pantronics Holdings Limited") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2016. Primarily engaged in OEM & EMS manufacturing of power-related and electronic products, Huobi Tech is actively developing the blockchain ecosystem and virtual asset ecosystem business. Huobi Tech is committed to becoming the leading one-stop virtual asset service platform in Asia. Huobi Tech currently offers data centre services, cloud-based services, SaaS, virtual asset management, custody, trust, and other related services. In May 2021, the company was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.

Huobi Tech is applying for virtual asset and finance-related licenses in major markets around the world. Up to now, its respective subsidiaries have already successfully gotten approval and licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities, registered as Hong Kong Trust Company with the Trust or Company Service Provider license ( Hong Kong) and the Trust Company License ( Nevada USA).

