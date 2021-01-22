Huobi Registers 2020 Trading Volume Of $2.3 Trillion

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi futures has noted that in 2020 there has been an impressive $2.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi futures has noted that in 2020 there has been an impressive $2.3 trillion traded with an average of 6.3 billion per day. Within two years since its launch, Huobi Futures is now the largest derivatives exchange by trading volume.

The futures market on Huobi has proven to be a popular and robust trading platform at a time where this style of trading in cryptocurrencies has become increasingly popular. Marching alongside a steadily increasing price in Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, Huobi Futures has kept pace with the needs of the market.

According to the statistics of TokenInsight. BTC rose by 90% from September to October last year. The open interest of BTC/USD swaps has risen from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion in the same period with a growth rate of 100%.

Making the process better

Huobi Futures has looked to keep in touch with the wants and needs of traders in order to offer a service that is robust, flexible, and easy to use. This has seen a number of different products and trading innovations launched.

From Coin-margined swaps to USDT-quoted options and coin-margined bi-quarterly futures, Huobi Futures offered improved services that lead to a new all-time high in 24-hour volume of over $28 billion on Nov. 26th.

Coin-margined Futures was the first product of Huobi Futures. Launched in December 2018, its trading volume has sustainably ranked first in the derivative market in only eight months. At present, Huobi's coin-margined futures trading has included 13 major crypto assets with a unilateral trading volume of $1.32 trillion in 2020.

Following the introduction of our first flagship product coin-margined futures, coin-margined swaps launched on Mar. 27, 2020 and exceeded BitMEX, the largest coin-margined swaps exchange at that time, in 45 days. Its annual trading volume reached $785.5 billion in 2020 and it has covered 57 mainstream currencies, including a wealth of DeFi currencies for users to choose from.

In September last year, Huobi launched USDT-quoted options whereby users could trade without worrying about the risk of liquidation.

The fourth product USDT-margined swaps. Launched in Oct. 26, 2020 its trading volume has grown rapidly with its cumulative trading amount exceeding $177.8 billion in just two months.

What Has Huobi Futures Done In 2020?

Robust risk-control system and zero clawback

Huobi Futures is the first digital asset derivatives exchange in the industry that supports a three-phase liquidation protection mechanism and no transaction fees will be charged in partial liquidation. Moreover, the platform uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a second reference for forced liquidation.

Due to its strong risk control system, the platform holds a record of zero clawback for 752 days since its launch in December of 2018. In version V6.3.0., the system has a throughput of 10W+, the response speed of placing and canceling orders is within 6ms, and the link delay is within 25ms.

Innovative functions

Huobi Futures supports multiple order types including Limit Order, Trigger Order, IOC and FOK. To improve the asset utilization and to reduce trading cost, Huobi introduced lots of innovative features like locked margin mechanism, take-profit and stop-loss, real-time settlement, Follow a Maker & Taker, etc.

Huobi Futures also designed the "Switchable Leverage When Holding Positions" function for its coin-margined positions. With no need to close positions first, users can switch leverage with positions holding as long as there is no open order. All these exciting functions empower both institutional and retail traders to fetch out maximum benefits in derivatives trading.

VIP level evaluations based on USD amount

Due to the fact that most exchanges require at least hundreds of BTC to be traded per month to reach their VIP standard, many traders have been rejected by these platforms to get a VIP when the annual increase in Bitcoin price has risen by 400%.

On Huobi Futures, as long as you have assets worth of 30,000 USDT in Huobi Futures account, you will be qualified for VIP. In addition to that, Huobi introduced an upgraded VIP Sharing Program, that is, VIPs of any other exchanges are considered as Huobi Futures VIP+1. Users could provide certificates of VIP level on other platforms to apply for a VIP+1 level on Huobi Futures for coin-margined swaps and coin-margined futures trading.

Conclusion

As we head into 2021, it appears there has been a further shift towards the digitalization of most things, including money.

