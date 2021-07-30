Huobi Launches Digital Asset Mining Platform Primepool Accelerating Globalization Process

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of Primepool, a digital asset mining platform that aims at offering users an easy and convenient method to participate in...

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of Primepool, a digital asset mining platform that aims at offering users an easy and convenient method to participate in the ecological development of the new-listing projects. This follows the setup of Pioneer Zone, a trading sector dedicated to building a bridge between investors and high-quality projects.

The Primepool is launched based on "New Assets" and "DeFi Mining" activities held by Huobi previously. Users would be able to participate in the asset-locking activities and gain rewards through staking designated assets on Primepool.

"As a safe and reliable mining platform, Primepool allows users who are interested in the project to take part in its ecological development with a low barrier of entry, and thereby obtain greater wealth effects," stated Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Markets at Huobi Group.

The first project listed on Primepool is DeFine, a unique NFT-based decentralized social network for web 3.0, which was born with a mission to facilitates social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fan bases with its native DFA token.

"Despite the fact that many premium projects emerging in recent years, lots of retail traders are still not able to access these projects. By offering them an opportunity with the introduction of Primepool, we want to show that the market is not just for investors with large investing budget. I believe this will also enhance inclusiveness in the crypto space and help build a sound crypto ecosystem," commented Ciara Sun.

Huobi Primepool Event

Event 1.On August 2 nd at 8:00 through August 9 th at 8:00 (UTC), users could join DeFine mining through staking certain amount of HT or ETH. The mining rewards will be distributed based on the user's staking amount on that day. The mining prize pool for each stage are as follows:

24-hour HT mining rewards:250,000 DeFine (1 st Phase); 190,000 DeFine (2 nd Phase)

24-hour ETH mining rewards:110,000 DeFine (1 st Phase); 80,000 DeFine (2 nd Phase)

*There is no upper limit of staking amount and users can withdraw at any time they want.

Event 2.On August 2 nd at 8:00 through August 9 th at 7:59:59 (UTC), users can lock no less than 10 HT or 0.1 ETH to participate in DeFine mining. 120 lucky users will be chosen by the system randomly and share a total of 90,000 DeFine rewards.

The mining rewards for each stage are as follows:

Phase 1: 20 lucky users will win 1,500 DeFine each.

Phase 2: 100 lucky users will win 600 DeFine each.

How to Participate

To enter the event, users simply log in to the event page and flexibly lock HT or ETH to earn mining rewards. To learn more, visit https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/104881949431905

