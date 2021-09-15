Huobi Launches Derivatives Warrant, Further Expanding Its Suite Of Trading Services

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the leading digital asset trading platforms, today announced the extension of Huobi Derivatives Warrant trading services to all its global markets at the end of September.

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the leading digital asset trading platforms, today announced the extension of Huobi Derivatives Warrant trading services to all its global markets at the end of September. Since its debut in Vietnam on September 3, the product was also launched in markets including India, Europe, and Oceania (comprising Australia, New Zealand, and other Pacific Island states).

Huobi Derivatives Warrant is a featured option product created by Huobi Futures, a derivatives trading platform under Huobi Global. Featuring mainly American options and European spread options, Huobi Derivatives Warrant enables users to increase their potential upside without putting much capital at risk.

In contrast to traditional options service providers, Huobi Derivatives Warrant provides a sound and liquid market where users don't have to bear losses in which the executed premium prices end up being different from the proposed ones, except in extreme cases. Without charging transaction and execution fees, Huobi Derivatives Warrant provides options with various expirations to choose from and supports large-volume trading.

"Huobi Derivatives Warrant enables traders to choose multiple types of options corresponding to different market conditions," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group. "For example, if traders think it's going to be a flat market going forward, they can lock in profits by configuring a price range with European spread options; If they anticipate the market to move in either direction without certainty of when exactly it will peak or bottom out, they can trade with leveraged American options."

Huobi Derivatives Warrant's function settings differ between Huobi Global's mobile app and website versions, and have been adapted to meet different users' trading habits. The mobile app version offers American options with the strike price as the underlying price upon purchase, and users only need to select the expiration date and option type (call/put). The website version provides both American options and European spread options.

"We would like to offer a simpler options trading experience that enables users to place an order in three simple steps. The premiums for purchasing options are lower when compared with those of other derivatives trading platforms, reducing the barriers to entry for new options traders. Moreover, we aren't charging any transaction fees for now; we hope this can incentivize more users to trade on our platform," Mr. Du added.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

