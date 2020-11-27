Huobi Labuan Launches In Malaysia To Provide Locals With Regulated Digital Asset Trading Services

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Labuan ( https://www.huobilbn.com ), a localized digital asset exchange for the Malaysian market, today launched its platform to provide local users with a safe and regulated way to trade cryptocurrencies. The launch of its trading services comes shortly after Huobi Labuan received a digital asset trading brokerage service license from Malaysian authorities, which was granted in September 2020.

Huobi Labuan's brokerage license allows the exchange to provide spot and derivatives trading services in Malaysia starting with a nine-month trial operation. Huobi Labuan currently supports more than a dozen different assets like BTC, BCH, ETH, ETC, EOS, and HT but will be able to list more assets after the end of the trial operation period.

Huobi Labuan is providing trading services in Malaysia as a local operating partner of Huobi Cloud, an all-in-one solutions provider that allows vetted partners to launch digital asset exchanges leveraging Huobi's existing trading technology and digital asset infrastructure. As an independent trading platform licensed under the Huobi brand in Malaysia, Huobi Labuan aims to provide safe and trusted digital transaction brokerage services to local users through the Huobi Cloud technology.

Huobi is one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world and has operated safely for seven years since its establishment, part of which can be attributed to its focus on working with regulators across many different markets, either directly or through trusted local partners like Huobi Labuan. After entering Labuan Malaysia, Huobi will actively cooperate with local authorities to further expand and improve the application scenarios of blockchain and digital assets.

