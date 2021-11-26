Huobi Global Partners With Settlepay To Launch Fiat-to-Crypto Gateway For Ukrainian Users

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset exchange, today announced the launch of a new fiat-to-crypto gateway for users in Ukraine.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset exchange, today announced the launch of a new fiat-to-crypto gateway for users in Ukraine. The gateway offers regional users a flexible and seamless solution to purchase crypto assets, using UAH balances in their Huobi accounts.

This is made possible through a collaboration with Settlepay, a British platform which provides an online currency exchange service for businesses. Users will be able to buy digital assets with Hryvnia (UAH) in real time through bank card deposits.

"Lately, we have seen a steady increase in new users signing up to Huobi Global across Ukraine, as cryptocurrencies enjoy more mainstream exposure. By introducing this new fiat-to-crypto gateway, we hope to offer local users a swift method to purchase their crypto assets. This will help support our ambition to make trading crypto assets an enjoyable and secure experience for everyone," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group.

At launch, Ukrainian users will be able to purchase digital assets with UAH directly using Huobi Global's Quick Buy/Sell service. To begin depositing UAH and purchasing assets, users should:

Log in to Huobi Global and click Exchange Account under Balances.

Search "UAH" under Fiat and click "Deposit".

Select a bank card and enter the amount.

Go to the Quick Buy service site and select [UAH Balance].

Complete their purchase of cryptos with UAH.

In addition to bank card deposits, Ukrainian users can also purchase digital assets through AdvCash wallet deposits and P2P transactions. This new channel offers users an additional option to directly access crypto assets. For the time being, Huobi will not charge any transaction fees on users depositing UAH using a bank card or purchasing assets with UAH balances.

The launch of the new fiat-to-crypto gateway comes amid Huobi Global's 8th Founding Anniversary celebrations, as the company seeks to let its users worldwide participate in and benefit from its evolving ecosystem.

"As we continue to expand our global footprint, we want to introduce more compliant payment gateways to more countries and regions for our users. This is also in line with our vision to make finance more accessible and inclusive," added Mr Du.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

