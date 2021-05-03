Huobi Global Offers P2P Merchant Free Trading And Advertising Services

LONDON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced today a bold change in fee structure for P2P trading and advertising, offering clients a seamless crypto asset trading experience with fiat currencies at zero cost.

LONDON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced today a bold change in fee structure for P2P trading and advertising, offering clients a seamless crypto asset trading experience with fiat currencies at zero cost.

At Huobi P2P market, a P2P merchant can post an advertisement to buy or sell crypto assets. Prior to the change, a successful Maker order would cost between 0.2% and 0.7% in transaction fee for different asset once order is successfully filled. With the new fee structure, Huobi Global offers both Maker and Taker free transaction and trading at Huobi P2P market.

"The core of our P2P service is to provide a fast advertising and transaction process for customers. The exemption of transaction and advertisement posting fee will attract much wider users to post orders and trade on Huobi P2P market." said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Markets at Huobi Group.

The new fee structure will cover over 60 payment methods including 28 fiats. The fiat options include EUR, USD, GBP, AED, ARS, HKD, AUD, BRL, CAD, CHF, RUB, PHP, TRY, and SGD, etc. The crypto options include BTC / USDT / ETH / EOS / XRP / LTC / HT / HUSD / BCH / ETC / BSV / DASH / HPT etc.

Users need to complete the required verification steps, stake a short term 2,000 HT security fund, and place over10 orders with over 80% completion rate to become an eligible P2P merchant.

"Though there is no 3rd party involved in the Huobi ecosystem, we continue to find ways to further empower our users with less time and trading cost and more efficiency," Ciara added, "We're constantly evolving to give our users a safe and convenient trading experience from on-boarding to pricing. The decision to provide free P2P services aligned flawlessly with our broader brand goals and this will, in turn, bring more volume to and improve the liquidity of our P2P market."

About Huobi Global

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, cryptocurrency finance infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment and incubation, and many more. For more information, visit https://blog.hbg.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-global-offers-p2p-merchant-free-trading-and-advertising-services-301282067.html

SOURCE Huobi Global