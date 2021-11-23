Huobi Global Launches Third Primelist, Giving Investors Access To Early Development Of DeFi Project MonoX Finance

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced this week the launch of its third Primelist event, which offers investors a convenient way to access the new DeFi project MonoX Finance...

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced this week the launch of its third Primelist event, which offers investors a convenient way to access the new DeFi project MonoX Finance (MoNo). A next-generation decentralized finance protocol, MonoX Finance redefines how users can participate in the peer-to-peer financial systems built on blockchain networks.

"Our investors remain enthusiastic about Huobi Primelist. During the last event, 189,202 users across 129 countries participated. What's more, the price of the last project, Gold Fever ( NGL), surged 4333.33% in 15 minutes and continues to climb even today. We're very happy with the success of past Primelist events and look forward to introducing our community to more exciting projects," said Ciara Sun, head of listing and blockchain investments at Huobi Group.

Similar to the previous two Primelist events, users will be able to purchase new DeFi assets on Huobi Primelist by queuing for numbered tickets or holding Huobi Tokens starting 10:00 (UTC) on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Users who register through either channel will enter two separate asset pools and be able to trade the token they successfully purchase within 40 minutes once the sales period ends.

"Investors can purchase new assets directly with USDT without having to stake assets in advance. This simple process underscores our commitment to creating an easy and low-cost way for investors to gain wealth opportunities," added Ms Sun.

The third project to list on Huobi Primelist, MonoX Finance is a new DeFi protocol that uses a single token design for liquidity pools. It seeks to address the capital inefficiencies of the Liquidity Pool Pair design by grouping deposited tokens into a virtual pair with the vCASH stablecoin.

"We were delighted to see both the number of participants and the HT holding amount of the second event increase by over 270% compared with the first Primelist event. We launched the third Primelist event just three days after the last event because we saw our users' eagerness for the next project. We expect to see another solid performance for MonoX Finance," added Ms Sun.

3rd Primelist Event Details

Method 1: Users who hold a minimum of 50 USDT can purchase MONO tokens by joining the queue beginning November 25, 2021. There will be 4,000 lucky users holding tickets numbered between 1 and 4,000. Each winner will get 50 USDT worth of MONO tokens.

Method 2: Users who hold a minimum average of 300 HT from 16:00 (UTC) on November 21 to 15:59:59 (UTC) on November 24 will be able to purchase new assets on November 25. The system will automatically execute the orders and distribute new assets to each participant, based on the formula below:

*The number of new assets distributed to each user = The order amount of a participant (USDT) /the order amount of all participants(USDT)* The number of new assets offered by the platform

How to Participate

To participate in the event, users can simply log in to the event page and hold HT and USDT to purchase new assets. To learn more about the promotion, click here.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation, and much more always innovating on the horizon. For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-global-launches-third-primelist-giving-investors-access-to-early-development-of-defi-project-monox-finance-301430859.html

